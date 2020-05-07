Napa Valley wineries plan for tasting room reopenings

“We do want to have some fun with it so that it’s not overwhelming the experience,” he added.

Measures like the ones recommended by NVV could feasibly change the face of the nation’s hospitality sector, according to Douglass Miller, a lecturer for The Hotel School at Cornell University, because experiences in venues like tasting rooms often emphasize highly curated environments.

“Under normal circumstances, part of the allure of going to tasting rooms is the sense of place,” Miller said. “You’re engaging with the person who made the product, you might take a tour – that takes it to the next level of experience. And there’s a direct correlation between a guest having that experience and the amount of money they spend.”

But patrons will have to adapt just as businesses have, Miller added. Guests may even avoid tasting rooms without visible protocols in place in recognition of the extenuating circumstances, he said.

“In a vacuum, you’d say, ‘no, that sounds terrible,’” B Cellars’ Strohl said, of wearing masks to tastings. “But if the other option is heading to a neighborhood bistro, and the same thing is happening there, you might think – ‘well, I’d at least like to get out of town.’”