Napa Valley wineries use on-site wastewater treatment systems to irrigate vineyards

“When we bought the winery that we now call Aonair back in late 2014 early 2015, one of the major issues with the winery was the new requirements for wastewater disposal,” he said. “We had looked at a multitude of options which were at the time standard, like the live system or the MBBR system, and they are all great systems with hundreds of installs across wine country, but one of the bigger issues we had was understanding the microbial balance that had to happen at all times.”

“It was almost like you had to have a full-time microbiologist on staff just to make sure that the system was working properly.”

When Aonair was first introduced to Biofiltro, their current wastewater treatment system, they were an international company looking to make a break into the Napa market.

“Quite frankly, when hearing about their system, it almost sounded like it couldn't work,” said Long. “It was too simple … it sounded like too much of a solution.”

The “solution” Long is talking about? Earthworms.

The Biofiltro system relies on the casting bacteria that comes from the worms, and wastewater is filtered through three distinct layers. The first has the worms, wood shavings and microbes, the second has crushed rock, and below is the drainage basin to catch the water.