Napa Valley Youth Symphony rocks out at BottleRock music festival

What a difference a week makes — for the Napa Valley Youth Symphony.

In a college auditorium seven days earlier, the ensemble of teenage string, brass and woodwind players presented a familiar menu of Beethoven and Bach and opera highlights, classical staples of its annual spring concert.

Saturday, on the other hand, saw the 40-plus members of the orchestra in the radically more relaxed environs of BottleRock — the youth symphony, sporting jeans and T-shirts in place of their dress blacks, readily got with the spirit of the festival that has drawn legends of rock and pop, and legions of raucous fans, to Napa for nearly a decade.

The same violins, trombones and flutes that had spun out the elegant melodies of “Die Fledermaus” just days before now ground out the pulsating rock rhythms of Lenny Kravitz’ “Fly Away” with a muscular backbeat to match. The familiar strains of Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven” found new expression as a plaintive string serenade, and to close their show, the young symphonists replicated the pounding drums and growling guitars of Metallica's "Enter Sandman."

BottleRock is an occasion unlike any other for the youth symphony, which began 20 years ago to give Napa County’s youth an opportunity to play in a classical and orchestral setting. The youth symphony presents three annual concerts locally, in the fall, winter, and spring, before taking to the road for a three-concert European tour in late June.

But on BottleRock weekend when the orchestra shares the Napa Valley Expo with the likes of P!nk, the Black Crowes and Twenty One Pilots — and even the hard-rock legend Metallica itself, which performed Friday night — the orchestra entertains audiences with arrangements of rock hits, on instruments usually associated with composers of a century or two ago.

The youth symphony’s connection to BottleRock dates to the event’s debut in 2013. This year, current conductor Alan Anibal Souza Ramos is continuing the annual ritual as an element of what he calls the ensemble’s effort to reach more diverse audiences. For this year’s festival set, he selected songs by Kravitz, who was born of a Jewish father and a Black mother and forged a distinctive rock-funk blend that boosted him to fame in the 1990s.

“He had a hard time at the beginning of his career trying to (get credit) for his music,” Anibal, a native of Brazil, said of the choice. "(People were saying) ‘It’s not really rock, and it’s not really Black,’ so he didn’t have the support he might have had in the beginning.”

Anibal closed out Saturday’s performance with “Enter Sandman,” though he wryly understood the chances of James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich and company seeing the orchestra’s take on their hit was slim to none.

“I did think of writing Metallica through social media, to see if I could get some attention for the kids,” he said amiably during a break in a pre-BottleRock rehearsal Sunday afternoon. ”I think it would be cool for them to meet them.”

Meanwhile, the decidedly unclassical festival that is BottleRock has become a unique treat for the ensemble’s teen and preteen performers, a change for budding musicians to relax and connect with fans who never or rarely set foot in a concert hall — with their special takes on hits familiar to millions.

“I was really excited the first time,” said the cellist and Napa High School junior Carlo Deianni of his first BottleRock appearance with the orchestra in 2019. “It was a new opportunity, a new venue, and we had great music that year — “Bohemian Rhapsody,” which was a really fun one to play. You’re performing for more people, you’re trying to move a bit more and sound as best as you can, and also as loud as you can.”

“I really enjoy it," he continued. "It’s a unique experience, and you only get a few of them, so you enjoy them while you can.”

“You can be more relaxed when you’re not in the concert hall,” added Vintage High sophomore Uma Adhye during the youth symphony’s Sunday rehearsal for BottleRock. “I’m a violinist, and I get to stand up, move around a bit; it’s more casual.”

Taking on rock music with classical instruments has also led orchestra members into a more visceral style of performance than with their usual fare, according to Jasperina van Stuijvenberg, a Napa High senior who was playing her fifth and last BottleRock as a bassoonist before heading to the Berklee College of Music in Boston this fall.

“It’s more listening and feeling the music, rather than focusing on what the conductor wants of you,” she said of the experience. “It’s more fluid, so you want to be more relaxed when you’re playing. Just the focus is different — it’s hard for some people because they’re more used to the stricter rules of classical music, but it’s about loosening up.”

Toward the end of the orchestra's half-hour set on BottleRock's Allianz Stage, its musicians had seemingly loosened up convincingly, as the violinists' high-pitched, lightning-quick sawing captured the flavor of the swift-fingered guitar bridge of "Enter Sandman." Afterward, as about 100 early BottleRock arrivals cheered and hoisted aloft smartphones for quick video clips, Anibal, the conductor, amiably raised his own phone to capture the moment with his musicians — and then launched them into a repeat of the Metallica song for an encore.

However sharp the adjustment is from a classical stage to a rock one, the annual BottleRock date remains a juicy reward for the youth symphony, a rare chance for its up-and-coming performers to share a spotlight with stars.

“It’s such a cool thing to be able to do,” said van Stuijvenberg, “and you don’t normally get to do that, especially as a kid.”

