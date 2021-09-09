Napa Valley youth take the lead helping their peers apply for DACA

They have been waiting for months -- actually years. More than 100 young adults had been on a waiting list to apply for DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) so that they could finally feel safe, have protection from deportation, reside lawfully in the US and be able to work supporting themselves and helping their families.
There are more than 1,200 young people in Napa Valley who have obtained DACA status since it was created in 2012. But every year more and more young people become eligible and need legal services.
In January 2021 the ability to apply for DACA opened up after it had been curtailed in September 2017 by the Trump Administration. Within just a couple of weeks, five high school students mobilized an effort to create a process for reaching out to their peers who were eligible to apply. Working side by side with their adult partners at On The Move and their legal advisors, the Immigration Institute of the Bay Area (IIBA), they quickly learned how to gather the hundreds of documents from each applicant so they could provide completed files to IIBA for review and submittal.
“It was so much pressure to help everyone. Each person needed 13 years of documents to prove that they have been living here. This was a huge responsibility but I know I’m making a difference in someone’s life” said Jasmine Rivera, a Napa Valley Youth for DACA team member.
Simultaneously, the youth teamed up with the Napa Valley Community Foundation with the goal of raising $100,000 to cover the $495 fee for the new applicants and all of those who must renew their application every two years.
In addition, throughout the past eight months the youth were moved by listening to each person’s individual story and decided to create a storytelling project and a large mural to present to the community at large.
“Telling my personal story to the youth was hard but as they listened I felt so honored. I’m so proud of their leadership on this project,” said Susana Gacia, a former DACA recipient.
“We realized that many people in Napa don’t know about DACA and what it’s like to live undocumented. We think sharing these stories and our art pieces will lead to more human understanding,” said Dayron Solis, a Napa Valley Youth for DACA team member.
The youth are presenting their work, “You make the road by walking” on Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 4-7 p.m. located at 3281 Solano Avenue. They are also providing a live broadcast of the event and an opportunity to donate funds for on-going support of this youth-led project.
For more information about the event or Napa Valley Youth for DACA contact dacaproject@theneighborhoodinitiative.org.