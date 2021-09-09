Napa Valley youth take the lead helping their peers apply for DACA

They have been waiting for months -- actually years. More than 100 young adults had been on a waiting list to apply for DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) so that they could finally feel safe, have protection from deportation, reside lawfully in the US and be able to work supporting themselves and helping their families.

There are more than 1,200 young people in Napa Valley who have obtained DACA status since it was created in 2012. But every year more and more young people become eligible and need legal services.

In January 2021 the ability to apply for DACA opened up after it had been curtailed in September 2017 by the Trump Administration. Within just a couple of weeks, five high school students mobilized an effort to create a process for reaching out to their peers who were eligible to apply. Working side by side with their adult partners at On The Move and their legal advisors, the Immigration Institute of the Bay Area (IIBA), they quickly learned how to gather the hundreds of documents from each applicant so they could provide completed files to IIBA for review and submittal.