Napa Valley's 175-year old Bale Grist Mill is 'jewel in the crown'

In the fall of 2015, Park Ranger Sandy Jones was hesitant about allowing a wedding to take place at the old Bale Grist Mill, in Bothe-Napa State Park. In preparation, the large water wheel was chained so it wouldn’t turn, preventing the temptation for children to climb on it.

All was going well until the overhead flume, which carries water to the wheel, broke with a tremendous crash.

Little did Jones know that the unfortunate event would lead to a long, skillful, and loving restoration of the 175-year-old Napa Valley landmark. And, reflecting the community hub it originally served as for early settlers, the mill on July 10 was once again a gathering place for the community to celebrate the mill’s anniversary and the restoration of its water wheel.

To put things in perspective, the Upvalley mill was completed before California was granted statehood, and is one of only two that are operational in the U.S.

“This is the jewel in the crown of Napa Valley,” said District Director Tracy Krumpen, standing in for Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry and Rep. Mike Thompson. Krumpen also said the mill will be honored with a place in the Congressional Record.