Napa Valley's air quality should improve this week after an 'unhealthy' weekend

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After falling in the "unhealthy" range all weekend, the Napa Valley's air quality should begin improving Monday, with "moderate" levels of smoke pollution by Tuesday, the National Weather Service reported.

Onshore winds will slowly shift smoke from Northern California fires out of the Bay Area, the Weather Service said.

Local air quality is not expected to fall into the "good" category before the weekend.

Temperatures in the Napa area are expected to be in the low 80s through Tuesday, then drop into the 70s for the remainder of the week.

Watch Now: The difference between coronavirus symptoms and allergies