Napa Valley's coldest weather since spring arrives Friday

Get out those jackets and light those pilot lights. The first big chill of autumn is about to arrive.

Napa Valley residents can expect a 15 to 20-degree drop in high temperatures starting Friday and lasting well into next week, the National Weather Service reported.

Daily highs in Napa will hover around 60 degrees, winds will gust to 35 mph Friday and the thermometer will plunge into the 30s starting Sunday. The first showers of the season are likely Friday and Saturday.

"It'll feel colder with biting northwest winds and cold air aloft producing an almost-winter-like chill in the air," the National Weather Service said. Snow is expected in the Sierra Nevada.

Even though temperatures will be cool, the Weather Service said any wildfire in areas that don't receive rainfall could spread rapidly. The landscape remains critically dry.

Pacific Gas & Electric warns that space heaters are a fire hazard when not properly used, and that fuel-burning appliances can increase the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning when not working properly. It's a good time to change batteries in smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors, PG&E said.