Napa Valley's Duckhorn plans debut on New York Stock Exchange

The Duckhorn Portfolio intends to make its stock market debut in coming months, the St. Helena-based wine producer confirmed via press release yesterday.

The company has filed a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), according to the press release – a key step toward making an initial public offering (IPO) of its stock on the New York Stock Exchange. News of the company’s intent to do so was first reported by Bloomberg in early February.

The filing does not immediately make Duckhorn Portfolio a public company, but it on that path, Vice President of Consumer Marketing Belinda Weber confirmed in an email.

“We are excited about this milestone for our company,” Weber said, adding the company was unable to comment on details in lieu of SEC regulations that embargo public discussion of the stock ahead of its IPO.

