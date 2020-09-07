Napa Valley's farmworkers struggle to find child care

The club has had to raise fees to cover the cost of expanded hours—from $100 monthly to $300, Bouillerce said. The organization has identified 30 member families, who qualify for and will be retroactively awarded the scholarships, including Rumbos and Hurtado.

Second-generation vintner Courtney Foley said the family had previously worked with Corazon, an organization in Healdsburg, on a child care initiative for farmworkers in Sonoma County. The Napa Valley Grapegrowers (NVG) together with FWF was already attuned to the issue, Foley said, and brought up the potential partnership. In making the donation, Foley said, the family hoped to make a meaningful difference for workers so they could know their children were “safe and comfortable” during work hours.

At least 100 families (one for each of the 62 slots plus a waitlist of around 40) as of the end of August had expressed interest in the scholarships, according to NVG and FWF CEO and Executive Director Jennifer Putnam.

What the Boys & Girls Clubs is now grappling with is space, according to Boullierce. Enrollment at the Boys & Girls Clubs had already opened before funding was made available for farmworkers, he said – and those 120 spaces, 60 each at the Napa and American Canyon campuses, filled quickly. The club has its own 200-person waiting list.