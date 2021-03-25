Napa Valley's grape growers chart course in the face of an emerging statewide drought

Low rainfall is typically associated with lower crop yields – vines with access to less water produce less fruit, according to Davis’s Kurtural. Growers will look to ensure their vines receive the water they need via pre-irrigation if necessary, he said, adding that typically wine grapes in the North Bay need less water than their counter parts in the hotter and drier Central Valley, where yields demanded of vineyards are typically larger anyway.

Napa Valley’s grape growers farm for quality, not quantity, Ruel added, underlining the differences between the North Bay and other wine growing regions in the state.

The rainfall this year has been similar to levels last seen in 2014 and 2015, amid a pronounced drought that had seized the state, according to Brittany Pederson, director of viticulture for Renteria Vineyard Management. There has been some variation through Napa County – some places might have received as much as 16 inches of rain, other just eight or nine – but overall the trend is somewhat worrisome, she said.