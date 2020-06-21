Napa Valley's Honig adapts wine tastings in the era of COVID-19

Honig said the reopening plan had been in the works for over a month before it ramped up based on guidance from the county and the governor’s office.

During the closure, Honig was able to keep its entire staff employed by reassigning the hospitality and tasting room staff to other jobs (except Brown, who spent a few months sheltering at her part-time home in Texas).

Antonia Picardi, who works in tastings and hospitality, was reassigned to the bottling line, which she called “quite a workout.” Then she was transferred to the cellar.

“I was able to see the back end of the wine world,” Picardi said. “To actually move wine from tank to barrel, barrel to tank was a really cool experience.”

The new assignments resulted in earlier hours, new friends, and a deeper knowledge of wine to pass on to visitors in the tasting room.

“For example, now I know what American versus French oak smells like,” Picardi said. “We were really lucky to have that opportunity.”

With distribution across the U.S. and in 25 other countries, Honig’s direct-to-consumer sales at the winery account for only 13% of its business, so the prohibition on tastings wasn’t as painful as it was for smaller, less established wineries.