Napa Valley's hotels are springing back to life, attracting Bay Area visitors

“It’s not as though you can just lock the front doors and walk away,” he explained. Toilets need to be flushed. Security must be maintained.

During the closure, the staff was able to work on some behind the scenes projects including painting and other work.

Crews also went “from ceiling to floor to make sure everything was spit shined clean.” Even with that, “Towards the end of three months its starts getting old,” said Collins. “You just want to see the guest faces again and get your team back.”

As of June 9 there were not many room yet booked for after the reopening. Guests who have made reservations are all from the Bay Area.

“If you are within two hours of the hotel, that’s who our guest is,” he said.

Collins said he expects more visitors for the long weekend on July 4. “It’s a three-day weekend; people want to go out and celebrate.”

He’s been in regular communication with the furloughed workers from the Archer and believes the transition back to work will be relatively smooth.