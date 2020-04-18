Napa Valley's latest internet hit: 6 hours of grazing sheep

One of YouTube's newest videos has no chart-topping hit song, no catchy meme, no borderline-dangerous “challenge” to seize viewers' attention. What it does have are about 100 sheep grazing in a Napa Valley vineyard.
A nigh-endless loop of sheep placidly munching the sod at Shafer Vineyards east of Yountville has become one of the online world's quietest attractions since the winemaker posted the six-hour, 13-minute video to YouTube April 5.
As of Friday, the slow-moving tableau of wine-country quietude had attracted more than 134,000 views, a number sharply boosted by an online New York Times column Tuesday that described its comforting effect on viewers homebound by the coronavirus pandemic and yearning for the sights and sounds of the outdoors.
Containing about an hour of footage shot last month by the Napa-based filmmaker Tim Kennedy and looped six times through, “Relax with Sheep” features a flock of the animals against the backdrop of trellises, oak groves and cloud-topped valley hills. Sometimes seen as puffy dot of wool barely visible in distant vine rows, at other times up close methodically nibbling at rain-swollen clumps of grass, the ruminants supply the video's minimalist soundtrack of “baaa” sounds – some low and guttural, some youthfully high-pitched – against a whistling wind and an occasional chirruping bird.
The pastoral scenes originally were to have been the source material for social media postings showcasing the Shafer winery's sustainable farming practices. Instead, they have become a virtual window into Napa wine country – and, its creators hope, a comfort to those who need it with businesses and daily life all but shut down by shelter-at-home orders.
“It makes me feel really good; it's very satisfying and heartwarming to get the calls, the comments, the emails we've gotten saying 'Thank you for this,'” said Doug Shafer, president of Shafer Vineyards. “There's a peace and quiet and hope and joy in this, when the days are filled with a lot of uncertain news and anxiety. It's great to be able to provide something that gives people peace and joy.”
Both the sheep and the cameras capturing their four-footed mowing have been familiar sights at Shafer Vineyards, which hires the animals each spring from Wooly Weeders, a company that leases sheep to farms as a form of natural weed control. In addition to reducing the need for tractors and the fuel they burn, grazing herds can easily negotiate hilly terrain that would be dangerous to people operating farm machinery, Shafer said Wednesday.
“It's a win-win; they get free food for the sheep and we get a nice, sustainable method of weed control when the grass is growing near end of rainy season,” he said. “They spend a couple weeks here and they do great job mowing down all the weeds.”
Recording the flock in action was Kennedy, who with his wife Kaethy founded Napa Films in 2012 and shoots video features for various hotels, restaurants and wineries, including Shafer. A pair of Canon cameras – one equipped with a wide-angle lens and the other with a telephoto – were set up at the winery's 50-acre Silverado Trail property for four days starting March 7 and ending on the 17th, just three days before California's stay-home order suspended all but essential business activities to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“I would find a place to put myself where I knew the sheep would have to come by me,” said Kennedy. “Some of them were curious; they'd take 10 steps toward me and then just stop. Once I stood there for long enough, they would graze right up to me.”
By the time filming finished, Kennedy and Shafer had agreed to use far more material than the brief clips normally used to promote the winery on Facebook or Instagram. What resulted was a long-running video Shafer compared to virtual Yule logs, videos of fireplaces meant to turn a television into a digital hearth of sorts.
Public response to the Shafer Vineyards video was slow at first; YouTube had recorded just over 6,000 viewers for “Relax with Sheep” when the food writer Pete Wells highlighted it in his Times column. A day later, viewership passed 70,000 and has continued to grow.
“It's kind of peaceful and relaxing, especially since I'm alone and people are at home alone,” said Shafer, who keeps “Relax with Sheep” running on his office computer. “It's like you're out in nature taking a walk. It gives you a little bit of a break from all the crazy stuff.”
Editor’s Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.
Zuzu
Lovina
Calistoga Playground
Hydro Grill
Johnnys
Puerto Valarta
Calistoga Thai Kitchen
Theorem Vineyard
Evangeline
Napa Whole Foods
St. Helena Gott's
Press in St. Helena
Tra Vigna
Napa Whole Foods
An empty street in Calistoga
An empty Calistoga street
Ace Hardware
Ace Hardware in Calistoga
Calistoga CalMart
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Easter Bunny tours Napa neighborhoods
Whole Foods line, April 11
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Sign of the times
Sign of the times
Napa's drive up clinic
Taking a sample
Nicole Landis
Napa Premium Outlets during the coronavirus epidemic
Making face shields
Face shields
Free Meal Friday
Free Meal Friday
Social distancing signs
Social distancing signs
Bread delivery
Dr. Manjappa at Queen of the Valley Medical Center
Bear on fence
Bear
Dr. Adhye and Janice Peters RN
Napa police department employees
Andrea D. Hoogendoorn
Hanh Ho Egan
Matthew Blach
American Canyon park sign, social distancing
Cal Mart
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Food pick up signs
VNV welcome center
Main Street
Empty Kohl's parking lot
Napa Running Co.
Bread
Cleaning at the check out station
Restocking
Toilet paper
Toilet paper
More wipes
Restocking
Disinfectant wipes
Raley's eggs
Produce
Restocking
Raley's barriers
Raley's bulk foods
Water
Raley's check out
Raley's signs
Squeeze Inn Hamburgers
The parking lot at Redwood Plaza
Demand increases for Napa food relief
St. Helena Safeway
St. Helena Safeway
Napa Target
Ciccio
Safeway in St. Helena
Milk at Raley's
Umpqua bank
Target toilet paper
Bel Aire shoppers
South Napa Target
World Market
Napa Target shoppers
Trader Joe's line
Bel Aire Plaza parking lot
CalMart in Calistoga
CalMart in Calistoga
Whole Foods Napa
Outside Oxbow Public Market
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Lululemon
Oxbow Public Market
Peet's without customers
Archer Hotel
Napa Premium Outlets
Calistoga school lunch
School offers free meals for kids
La Morenita lunch
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus Precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Beringer closed
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Trader Joe's
Coronavirus -- Hand sanitizer sold out
Carol Shour
Safeway
Safeway
Safeway
Safeway
Lucky
Trader Joe's
Whole Foods benches
Trader Joe's
Whole Foods
Whole Foods
Whole Foods
Whole Foods
Whole Foods
Grocery Outlet
Grocery Outlet
Grocery Outlet
You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.