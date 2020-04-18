Napa Valley's latest internet hit: 6 hours of grazing sheep

The pastoral scenes originally were to have been the source material for social media postings showcasing the Shafer winery's sustainable farming practices. Instead, they have become a virtual window into Napa wine country – and, its creators hope, a comfort to those who need it with businesses and daily life all but shut down by shelter-at-home orders.

“It makes me feel really good; it's very satisfying and heartwarming to get the calls, the comments, the emails we've gotten saying 'Thank you for this,'” said Doug Shafer, president of Shafer Vineyards. “There's a peace and quiet and hope and joy in this, when the days are filled with a lot of uncertain news and anxiety. It's great to be able to provide something that gives people peace and joy.”

Both the sheep and the cameras capturing their four-footed mowing have been familiar sights at Shafer Vineyards, which hires the animals each spring from Wooly Weeders, a company that leases sheep to farms as a form of natural weed control. In addition to reducing the need for tractors and the fuel they burn, grazing herds can easily negotiate hilly terrain that would be dangerous to people operating farm machinery, Shafer said Wednesday.