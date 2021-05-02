Napa Valley's Living Landscapes: A walk through Moore Creek Park

The forest as a teacher is a concept becoming increasingly the norm as we step farther into the time of climate change. We are collectively on the receiving end of a 'wake-up call' that is announcing to us that we are all interlinked, whether we are organisms, animals, or humans.

The old ways, which were earlier abandoned are slowly coming back full circle. For example, control burns and native plant cultivation, along with other traditional ways are ever-so-slowly finding a place within our lexicon and actions once again.

Here at Moore Creek Park managers and volunteers alike have been busy restoring and improving the park and the parking lots.

They have been enhancing the park habitat by removing invasive plants like French broom and planting native trees and plants in areas where the soil has been disturbed. This will allow for less stormwater runoff, which in turn allows for a cleaner stream, thus enhancing the health of wildlife in the park.