Napa Valley's One Mind raises over $3 million at Music Festival for Brain Health

Amid the urgency of the COVID-19 pandemic, leading mental health and brain research non-profit One Mind raised over $3 million at its 26th Annual Music Festival for Brain Health on Saturday.

In addition, the One Mind Board of Directors announced that direct and leveraged funds added $30 million in 2020, bringing the 26-year cumulative total to nearly half a billion dollars since 1995.

Typically held over multiple days at the Staglin Family Vineyard in Rutherford, the festival has established itself as the country’s most significant annual brain health fundraising event, organizers said.

The all-day festival went virtual due to the pandemic and featured a scientific symposium with leading mental health researchers, followed by a streamed jazz concert performance by 10-time Grammy winner Arturo Sandoval.

One Mind leveraged an innovative partnership model with Landry’s restaurant group to replicate the traditional fine dining experience guests typically enjoy at the Staglin Family Vineyard. This year, guests joined from the virtual event from around the country, including from private viewing rooms at Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse, Mastro’s Steakhouse and Morton’s The Steakhouse participating locations.