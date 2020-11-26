Napa Valley's restaurants brace for dark, uncertain winter ahead

In a bid to expand its outdoor seating capacity, the restaurant has erected a large tent on its western flank. Those additional tables will make up 70% of the seating capacity lost to the ban on indoor dining, according to Yildiz.

“When we were doing only to-go (orders), we were down maybe 85% compared to last year,” he said. “When we had 50% capacity inside, we were maybe only down 20%. Now we’re back to outside only, and our numbers are going to be down again.”

Staring down that kind of volatility, Goose & Gander co-owner Andy Florsheim decided it would be in the St. Helena's restaurant’s best interest to “hibernate” through the winter season. The restaurant’s last day of service was Nov. 15; it’s scheduled to open back up in March, according to Florsheim. The arrangement was made in tandem with the restaurant’s landlord, who has been “focused on trying to keep (Goose & Gander) open,” he added.