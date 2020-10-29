Napa Valley's scorched hillsides face a new, serious threat: winter rains

Spring Mountain, home to a number of vineyards and wineries damaged by the Glass Fire, is known for the steepness of its sloping hillsides.

“Some places are so much steeper than I’d even thought, because with all of the trees, leaves and vegetation, you couldn’t really see it for what it was until now, when that’s all gone,” said Ashley Anderson-Bennett, associate vineyard manager at Cain Vineyard and Winery, describing the winery’s property. Almost the entirety burned in the Glass Fire, she said, save for the vineyards, which acted as a natural fire break.

Crews have been working to assess erosion risk on Cain’s property. It will depend heavily on the intensity of winter storms, Anderson-Bennett said.

“Within the vineyard, we have systems set up to prevent erosion – we just have to repair them,” Anderson-Bennett said. For the wilder portions of Cain’s property, she said, there’s not much in the name of prevention they can do.

The thing to do now, O’Geen said, is wait for new vegetation to sprout new root systems. In some portions of California, like Winters, vegetation seems to burn every year, but recovers amazingly quickly.