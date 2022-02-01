Napa Valley's Silverado Resort and Spa sold for $62.4 million: New owners based in Colorado, New York City

Napa’s famed Silverado Resort and Spa has a new owner.

On Tuesday affiliates of KSL Capital Partners, LLC and Arcade Capital LLC bought the 1,200-acre property, according to a news release.

Based on the transfer tax on the deed, the group paid $62.4 million for the resort.

The resort sellers include golfer Johnny Miller, Tim Wall, Ken Leister, J. Roger Kent and resort managing director John Evans.

“We could not be more pleased to have been provided the privilege of acquiring the Silverado Resort and Spa,” said Michael Mohapp, principal at KSL.

“There are few places like Napa Valley, and we look forward to working with the broader Silverado community in enhancing the resort for the benefit of its guests and its neighbors.”

“We are excited to partner with KSL on this investment,” said Will Obeid, founder and principal of Arcade Capital.

“Silverado Resort and Spa has top-notch golf, tennis and resort amenities encompassing a large, prime location in Napa Valley, making it a truly remarkable and rare property.”

Silverado Resort Managing Director John Evans announced that as of Tuesday, he is no longer with the resort.

“While it is most certainly a mix of emotions, I will leave here confident in knowing that a great company has acquired the resort and I could not be more pleased with their future vision,” Evans said in an email statement. He joined Silverado in 2012. Evans also said he has sold his “interest” in the resort.

On Wednesday KSL named Todd Shallan as the resort’s new managing director.

With more than 30 years of hospitality industry experience, Shallan was most recently chief operating officer at Alterra Mountain Company for its hospitality division and has previously served as general manager at Hotel del Coronado by San Diego and Oakland’s Claremont Resort, Club & Spa.

An update on the $50 million lawsuit from former Silverado Resort partner J. Roger Kent was not immediately provided.

In 2020 Kent sued the other owners of the resort property.

As of that year, companies formed by Miller and partner Tim Wall each owned 30.76% of the resort. Kent owned 30.76% and partner Ken Leister owned 4.66%. An LLC formed by resort General Manager John Evans owned 3.04% of the company that owned the property.

Kent alleged his Napa resort partners committed fraud, breach of contract, negligence and misconduct with “oppression and malice.”

Kent is the founder of the Rug Doctor enterprise. The executive claimed that Silverado Resort and Spa is in a dire financial situation, has been mismanaged and would soon be “insolvent.”

The resort has “substantial negative working capital,” said the 2020 complaint.

A second lawsuit, filed by the family of Michaella Hanifan, a North Carolina teenager killed at Silverado Resort in 2019, remains active, said attorney Dan Russo.

As of Monday afternoon, “We’re still litigation with Silverado Resort,” said Russo.

The sale of Silverado “is definitely a watershed event,” said Joe Fischer, senior vice president of real estate at Strong & Hayden. Fisher said he introduced Arcade Capital to the Silverado Resort opportunity.

“Silverado is an iconic, one-of-a-kind core hospitality location in Napa Valley,” said Fischer.

“The Roger Kent, Tim Wall, and Johnny Miller partnership did an exceptional job of maintaining the legacy of Silverado when prior off-shore ownership effectively walked away. The partnership invested in the property, brought back the PGA, and weathered the 2017 fires and COVID,” he said.

Fischer noted that the $62.4 million purchase price reflects the fact that most of the 449 rooms are condominium units owned by third parties that elect to include their condominiums in the Silverado Resort rental pool.

The primary real estate includes the mansion, spa, clubhouse, conference facilities, golf course and other back-of-house areas, he said.

“If the Silverado Resort owned all of the 449 rooms participating in its hotel program, the purchase price would easily have been 5 to 8 times the ultimate purchase price,” said Fischer.

Visit Napa Valley, the county’s official tourism entity, also weighed in on the sale.

“The record-setting purchase prices for Napa Valley lodging real estate underscores that the demand for the Napa Valley brand is stronger than ever,” said a statement.

For example, in December the Estate Yountville sold for $356.4 million, making it the most expensive hotel property sale to date in the valley. In November, the Four Seasons Calistoga sold in November for $175 million.

“Both visitors and hospitality investors are willing to pay top dollar for a piece of the Napa Valley good life,” said Visit Napa Valley.

“Napa Valley and our world-class hospitality product is clearly seen as a good buy. For context, in 2021, hotel revenue was just 2.5% shy of 2019 figures, or our high-watermark, pre-pandemic levels.”

Hotel and commercial real estate expert Alan X. Reay of Atlas Hospitality Group said in a January interview that such sales show “the very high values buyers are putting on quality hotels in prime locations with extremely high barriers to entry.”

“Buyers are looking long term and they view the Napa Valley as a highly desirable market,” said Reay at the time.

The history of Silverado Resort stretches back to the mid-1800s, when retired military general John Miller built the signature Southern-style white mansion on Atlas Peak Road. In the late 1960s, AMFAC Corp. turned the property into a resort.

In 1984, Robert Meyer bought the resort for $20 million, selling it five years later to Isao Okawa of Tokyo.

Okawa purchased the resort for $110 million in 1989. Isao Okawa was a venture capitalist and the former president and chairman of Sega Corp.

In 2010 Miller, Kent, Wall and partners bought the resort for an undisclosed price.

This story has been updated with additional information including the sale price.

