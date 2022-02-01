Napa Valley's Silverado Resort sold

Napa’s famed Silverado Resort and Spa has a new owner.

On Tuesday, affiliates of KSL Capital Partners, LLC and Arcade Capital LLC bought the 1,200-acre property, according to a news release.

The sellers include golfer Johnny Miller, Tim Wall, Ken Leister, J. Roger Kent and resort managing director John Evans.

A sale price for the property, located at 1600 Atlas Peak Road, was not immediately available.

“We could not be more pleased to have been provided the privilege of acquiring the Silverado Resort and Spa,” said Michael Mohapp, principal at KSL. “There are few places like Napa Valley, and we look forward to working with the broader Silverado community in enhancing the resort for the benefit of its guests and its neighbors.”

“We are excited to partner with KSL on this investment,” said Will Obeid, founder and principal of Arcade Capital. “Silverado Resort and Spa has top-notch golf, tennis and resort amenities encompassing a large, prime location in Napa Valley, making it a truly remarkable and rare property.”

Silverado Resort Managing Director John Evans announced that as of Tuesday he is no longer with the resort.

“While it is most certainly a mix of emotions, I will leave here confident in knowing that a great company has acquired the resort, and I could not be more pleased with their future vision,” Evans said in an email statement. He joined Silverado in 2012. Evans also said he has sold his “interest” in the resort.

Information about two lawsuits the resort had been facing was not immediately available.

In 2020 Silverado Resort partner J. Roger Kent sued the other owners of the property for $50 million.

Kent alleged his Napa resort partners committed fraud, breach of contract, negligence and misconduct with “oppression and malice.”

A second lawsuit, filed by the family of Michaella Hanifan, a North Carolina teenager killed at the resort in 2019, remains active, said attorney Dan Russo.

As of Monday afternoon, “We’re still litigation with Silverado Resort,” said Russo.

Silverado has 449 rooms, two 18-hole golf courses, a spa and fitness center and extensive meeting space, said the release.

The history of Silverado Resort stretches back to the mid-1800s, when retired military general John Miller built the signature Southern-style white mansion on Atlas Peak Road. In the late 1960s, AMFAC Corp. turned the property into a resort.

In 1984, Robert Meyer bought the resort for $20 million, selling it five years later to Isao Okawa of Tokyo.

Okawa purchased the resort for $110 million in 1989. Isao Okawa was a venture capitalist and the former president and chairman of Sega Corp.

In 2010 Miller, Kent, Wall and partners bought the resort for an undisclosed price.

This story will be updated. Check back for more details.

