Napa Valley's Spring Mountain, ravaged by Glass Fire, says it will rise from the ashes

Comparatively, Richards is lucky. His neighbors on the mountain, including Sherwin Vineyards General Manager Matt Sherwin, have also pondered when they might once again welcome back guests — it’s just that Sherwin Vineyards no longer has a winery to welcome them to.

But the loss is now behind them, Matt Sherwin said, and support from the community has been “crazy.” There’s been some discussion of holding tastings at nearby restaurants, Sherwin said, adding that the winery’s hospitality manager has been busy replying to the more than 800 emails the winery received from former guests and wine club members.

“We will probably host some tastings (at restaurants) for folks who are close referrals or longtime customers,” Sherwin said. “We’re hoping once evacuations are lifted and everything (is made safe again) in our area, we’d be able to set up an area to host a small number of tastings on site, or even at my folks’ house nearby.”

Spring Mountain wineries destroyed in the fires may have to get creative as they think about hosting guests, according to wine marketing veteran Paul Wagner.