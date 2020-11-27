 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa Valley's Sullivan Rutherford Estate winery wins needed county approvals
alert top story
Wine Industry

Napa Valley's Sullivan Rutherford Estate winery wins needed county approvals

{{featured_button_text}}
Juan Pablo "JP" Torres-Padilla

Juan Pablo "JP" Torres-Padilla is managing partner for Sullivan Vineyards & Winery, which is on Galleron Road in Rutherford. The Planning Commission approved remodeling plans for the winery.

 Register file photo

Juan Pablo Torres-Padilla wanted to not only correct historic violations at the Sullivan Rutherford Estate winery his family bought in 2018, but also make dramatic changes.

First, he had to convince the county to grant after-the-fact approvals for up to 45 visitors daily and six annual marketing events. The 1979 permit allows for seven visitors weekly and no marketing events.

After cleaning up these and other transgressions, he wanted permission to renovate and expand the existing, barn-style winery, add another winery building and increase production from 22,500 gallons annually to 33,000 gallons annually.

Padilla said the winery has “a great soul and a great potential for wines.” But the new team inherited an outdated, out-of-compliance use permit and outdated facilities.

He convinced the Napa County Planning Commission this month to grant his requests.

“His plan is so well thought out, really wanting to pay tribute to the legacy of the land, the original winemaker there,” Commissioner Megan Dameron said. “It to me seems like a great upgrade for many years coming.”

The Planning Commission sometimes demands that wineries correcting violations avoid asking for further expansions at the same time. But they were willing to grant both requests for Padilla.

“We’re dealing with something really different here than we normally do around the compliance piece,” Commissioner Joelle Gallagher said. “Clearly, these compliance issues were inherited.”

She praised Padilla for moving quickly to deal with the problem.

Angwin resident Kellie Anderson during public comments raised a concern. She said the cumulative effect of approving out-of-compliance visitation and other violations at wineries month-after-month is hurting Napa Valley.

The county should require an environmental impact report for projects like this, she said. The commission didn’t do so.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Sullivan Rutherford Estate is located at 1090 Galleron Road in Napa Valley north of Rutherford. James Sullivan founded the estate in 1972, with the county in 1979 granting permission for a winery.

Padilla said his family arrived in the Napa Valley about five years ago. Wine has been a passion of his for more than 30 years and his life’s dream was to have something to do with a winery.

“At some point I said with an uncle of mine, a very young uncle of mine, I said, ‘OK, this is a passion, why couldn’t we make a life project out of it?’ And that’s how we ended up in the valley,” he told commissioners.

Padilla likes the Old World tradition of wine-making. Humans have made wine for 9,000 years, he said.

“In Napa, you have both — you have the Old World tradition with that New World, American-driven experience of innovation, creativity, disruption and make things better,” he said.

He has also found something special amid the competitiveness of Napa’s wine world.

“I believe one of the most important senses of community I’ve found in Rutherford is people help each other … people help each other a lot, which didn’t happen in the previous industries where I was working,” Padilla said. “I really love that philosophy.”

The new winery building is to be the defining feature of the winery complex, rather than the existing home there, the winery application said. The project will provide more space for modern wine-making, it said.

WATCH NOW: TRAVELING SAFELY THIS PANDEMIC HOLIDAY SEASON

SEE PHOTOF OF NAPA HOMELESS CAMP REMOVAL

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Inside the Bowl: a look at a south Napa homeless camp

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News