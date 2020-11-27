Napa Valley's Sullivan Rutherford Estate winery wins needed county approvals

“We’re dealing with something really different here than we normally do around the compliance piece,” Commissioner Joelle Gallagher said. “Clearly, these compliance issues were inherited.”

She praised Padilla for moving quickly to deal with the problem.

Angwin resident Kellie Anderson during public comments raised a concern. She said the cumulative effect of approving out-of-compliance visitation and other violations at wineries month-after-month is hurting Napa Valley.

The county should require an environmental impact report for projects like this, she said. The commission didn’t do so.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sullivan Rutherford Estate is located at 1090 Galleron Road in Napa Valley north of Rutherford. James Sullivan founded the estate in 1972, with the county in 1979 granting permission for a winery.

Padilla said his family arrived in the Napa Valley about five years ago. Wine has been a passion of his for more than 30 years and his life’s dream was to have something to do with a winery.

“At some point I said with an uncle of mine, a very young uncle of mine, I said, ‘OK, this is a passion, why couldn’t we make a life project out of it?’ And that’s how we ended up in the valley,” he told commissioners.