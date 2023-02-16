Beckstoffer Vineyards has filed a lawsuit accusing the American Canyon-based wine discount company Last Bottle of infringing on a trademark tied to the Napa Valley's historic To Kalon Vineyard.

In a case filed Saturday in U.S. District Court in San Francisco, Beckstoffer Vineyards claims an unknown party breached Beckstoffer's grape purchasing agreement when it sold the company's To Kalon fruit to a third party, Sleeper Cellars.

According to the complaint, Beckstoffer Vineyards’ terms prohibit its buyers from reselling its grapes without the company's approval. Sleeper Cellars had not purchased the grapes from the To Kalon vineyard, as purported on the label, the filing states.

Promoted on the Last Bottle website, the Sleeper Cabernet Sauvignon at the center of the lawsuit was sold at a 60% discount for $99 a bottle earlier this year.

According to the document, the defendants were “well aware that their use of the Beckstoffer name and trademark to sell their wine goods was unlawful,” citing an advertisement from Last Bottle informing customers of the limited-supply Sleeper Cellars wine from “…the one, the only, THE To Kalon (!!!)”

The advertisement continued: “There’s a lot more secret stuff we CAN’T tell you about…but really, we already let the cat out of the bag when we typed 'Beckstoffer To Kalon'— no doubt our legal counsel is furious…not to mention the all-powerful To Kalon Illuminati.”

The lawsuit filed by Beckstoffer Vineyards, which owns 89 acres of the 678-acre To Kalon vineyard near Oakville, is the latest chapter in a string of litigation over the vineyard and the To Kalon name spanning decades.

“We have worked hard over the past 50 years to ensure truthfulness and integrity to all that we do and to protect our winery licensees’ rights,” said vineyard owner and vintner Andy Beckstoffer in a press release after the complaint's filing. “It flies in the face of our winery licensees, who invest substantial resources to buy our grapes and sell their wine.”

Also in the news release, Beckstoffer Vineyards attorney Dan Reidy said: “It is puzzling why these wine companies would place these valuable and well-known trademarks on a wine label without authorization. But then to brag about the unlawfulness via a marketing promotion boggles the mind.”

Beckstoffer and Reidy declined further comment to the Napa Valley Register, and principals with Last Bottle could not immediately be reached for comment on Thursday.

To Kalon Vineyard dates to 1868, when the pioneering Napa Valley vintner H.W. Crabb founded Hermosa Vineyards in Oakville. In 1886 Crabb renamed the vineyard To Kalon, after a word used by the ancient Greek philosopher Aristotle in reference to virtuous actions carried out for the sake of the noble and beautiful.

Robert Mondavi established his namesake winery in 1966 using a portion of Crabb's historic estate, then trademarked the To Kalon name in 1988. Eventually, the Mondavi winery and Andy Beckstoffer, who also owned part of the Crabb lands, clashed over rights to the To Kalon name before reaching a 2003 settlement, in which Mondavi granted Beckstoffer the right to use the name royalty-free on a limited number of cases.

In March 2019, The Vineyard House winery sued in federal court to cancel the To Kalon trademark — which Constellation Brands had acquired upon buying out the Robert Mondavi Winery in 2004 — to allow its use by other grape growers who own parts of the To Kalon property. Vineyard House owners claimed that Mondavi fraudulently obtained the trademark more than three decades earlier by saying the To Kalon name had no special historic significance in the wine industry, and then used the trademark to wines that might not have included grapes from the old Crabb estate.

A judge dismissed the suit that June, but allowed The Vineyard House to continue pursuing the matter legally.

Napa Valley Register city editor Howard Yune contributed to this report.

