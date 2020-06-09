Napa Valley's wine industry cautiously embarks upon reopening process

“I’m very glad that the county reopened, but we’re going to need to revisit a couple months from now to see how it goes,” he said.

As the Bay Area embarks upon a slow reopening, industry members have posited that Napa Valley could see an increase in drive-through tourism from nearby counties. That’s been the case at Grgich Hills Estate, according to Assistant Marketing Manager Megan Arnett, who said the phones have “been ringing non-stop” since the winery announced it would reopen for tastings beginning Wednesday, June 10.

“We’ve had so many people reach out to us, which has been really uplifting, because we wondered if they would be more cautious,” Arnett said. The winery has reorganized its layout to emphasize its available outdoor seating, she said, and rerouting staff so that they do not serve more than one group at a time.

That will limit Grgich Hills to about 50 percent of its regular capacity, Arnett said.

NVV’s guidelines address not only tasting rooms and winery business operations, but tangential details like wine tours (which, according to Novi, must be redesigned to ensure “household groups” do not mix).