Napa Valley's wineries dig their heels into lowering their risk

“He was there on site with the firefighters (as Soda Canyon Winery burned down),” Milliken said. “He said what was amazing is that the embers from the fire just flew over and set the building on fire.”

Spottswoode at any given time has two full vintages of its cabernet sauvignon stored in barrel rooms on the property. Losing those vintages to a fire – especially one that could have been preventable – set Milliken into motion. Ember Defense retrofitted vents and covered gutters on all the property’s structures earlier this year.

“We can’t protect ourselves from everything, but we can take steps against this kind of fire danger,” Milliken said, voicing concern over low rainfall and a possible early start to fire season this year in Napa County. “Fire season is almost year round now. This is like investing in a generator so you can operate without power – it was something we felt was the smart thing to do.”