Napa Victorian house damaged by fire, no injuries reported

Firefighters were called to battle flames that broke out inside one of three residential units inside a Victorian-era house Monday night, according to Napa Fire.
The blaze in the 1900 block of Main Street was first reported by Napa Police to dispatchers just after 7 p.m., according to fire Battalion Chief Christopher Gilbert. Napa Fire crews arrived at the scene shortly afterward to see flames inside a housing unit on the second floor, which sustained extensive damage, he said, adding that the home's other two units sustained minor damage.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $3 for your first 3 months!
Fire crews contained the blaze about 10 minutes after arriving, but stayed at the scene for about four hours, leaving around 11 p.m.
Three tenants were displaced by the fire, but no injuries were reported to residents or firefighters, according to Gilbert.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation late Monday.
Photos: “Don’t Burn Down Your House"—a video by the Napa fire department
“Don’t Burn Down Your House"
“Don’t Burn Down Your House"
“Don’t Burn Down Your House"
“Don’t Burn Down Your House"
“Don’t Burn Down Your House"
Don't Burn Down Your House video
“Don’t Burn Down Your House"
Napa fire department video goes viral
“Don’t Burn Down Your House"
“Don’t Burn Down Your House"
“Don’t Burn Down Your House"
“Don’t Burn Down Your House"
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $3 for your first 3 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Michael Rogerson of Rogerson Kratos avionics company has two Black Hawk helicopters he wants fighting fires in Napa County.
Napa County Sheriff's Office recovered the body of a drowned swimmer at Lake Berryessa.
MUST Machining & Fabrication of St. Helena kept every worker fully employed during the pandemic — even when the owners were left homeless.
A collective of family wineries has come together to form Mia Carta tasting room in downtown Napa.
Napa County is bouncing back from the pandemic and wildfires with a planned $533 million budget.
Now used to teach agriculture, the property is planned for 53 single-family homes, with 13 of them having accessory dwelling units.
For the first time in 20 years, Napa has a new, dedicated record store: Right On Records !!!.
Plans to bring affordable housing to Napa County's Old Sonoma Road site are becoming a little clearer.
Motorists report shorter backups than when traffic lights ruled, but are the roundabouts also safer?
After one false start, there's a new look coming to Napa's Food City shopping center. Hint: it includes pilates and Naysayer coffee.