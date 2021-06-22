Napa Victorian house damaged by fire, no injuries reported

Firefighters were called to battle flames that broke out inside one of three residential units inside a Victorian-era house Monday night, according to Napa Fire.

The blaze in the 1900 block of Main Street was first reported by Napa Police to dispatchers just after 7 p.m., according to fire Battalion Chief Christopher Gilbert. Napa Fire crews arrived at the scene shortly afterward to see flames inside a housing unit on the second floor, which sustained extensive damage, he said, adding that the home's other two units sustained minor damage.

Fire crews contained the blaze about 10 minutes after arriving, but stayed at the scene for about four hours, leaving around 11 p.m.

Three tenants were displaced by the fire, but no injuries were reported to residents or firefighters, according to Gilbert.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation late Monday.