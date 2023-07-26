Napa Vine Transit is preparing to expand bus service within the city of Napa as of Aug. 14.

It will operate routes A through G, instead of the current N, S, E and W routes. Among the destinations being added is Vintage High School.

Some of the new routes won’t be consistent with prior routes. Transit officials advised riders to go to vinetransit.com to see the coming changes. The top of the website has a link to the new routes under the heading “systems alert.”

“These changes will restore most of the service that the Vine offered prior to the pandemic. The new schedule includes fixed route service to a number of additional locations. We’re particularly thrilled about service to Vintage High School,” said Kate Miller, executive director of the Napa Valley Transportation Authority, in a press release.

