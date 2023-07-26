Napa Vine Transit is preparing to expand bus service within the city of Napa as of Aug. 14.
It will operate routes A through G, instead of the current N, S, E and W routes. Among the destinations being added is Vintage High School.
Some of the new routes won’t be consistent with prior routes. Transit officials advised riders to go to
vinetransit.com to see the coming changes. The top of the website has a link to the new routes under the heading “systems alert.”
“These changes will restore most of the service that the Vine offered prior to the pandemic. The new schedule includes fixed route service to a number of additional locations. We’re particularly thrilled about service to Vintage High School,” said Kate Miller, executive director of the Napa Valley Transportation Authority, in a press release.
Chelsea Clinton visited the Napa County Health and Human Services Agency on Thursday to showcase a partnership between Too Small To Fail, the early childhood initiative of the Clinton Foundation, and the California Department of Social Services.
Jennifer Huffman, Register video
Photos: A look inside Zeppelin Comics in Napa
Zeppelin Comics 3
Joe Lemas helps his son, Owen, 5, pick out comic books during a free comic book day at Zeppelin Comics in Napa on Saturday, May 6.
Nick Otto, Register
Zeppelin Comics 4
Comic books for sale are seen in Zeppelin Comics in Napa on Saturday, May 6.
Nick Otto, Register
Zeppelin Comics 1
Dominic Lemas, 10, looks at comics during a free comic book day at Zeppelin Comics in downtown Napa on May 6.
Nick Otto, Register
Zeppelin Comics 2
Dan Curtis, co-owner of Zeppelin Comics in Napa, helps a customer inside the Main Street store.
Nick Otto, Register
Zeppelin Comics 5
An interactive gaming space that can be rented is seen in Zeppelin Comics in Napa on Saturday, May 6.
Nick Otto, Register
Zeppelin Comics 6
Visitors are seen at Zeppelin Comics in Napa on a free comic book day Saturday, May 6.
Nick Otto, Register
Zeppelin Comics 7
Comic books for sale are seen in Zeppelin Comics in Napa on Saturday, May 6.
Nick Otto, Register
Zeppelin Comics 8
Custom designed t-shirts are seen for sale in Zeppelin Comics in Napa on Saturday, May 6.
Nick Otto, Register
Zeppelin Comics 9
Candles for sale are seen in Zeppelin Comics in Napa on Saturday, May 6.
Nick Otto, Register
Zeppelin Comics 10
Comic books for sale are seen in Zeppelin Comics in Napa on Saturday, May 6.
Nick Otto, Register
Zeppelin Comics 11
people line up for free comic book day at Zeppelin Comics in Napa on Saturday, May 6.
Nick Otto, Register
