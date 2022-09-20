Napa Vine debuts electric bus in Yountville

YOUNTVILLE — An electric bus debuting in Yountville is among the first for the Napa Valley bus system and meant to be a sign of the future.

The Napa Valley Transportation Authority (NVTA) runs the Vine bus service. It has seven new electric buses that it is phasing into use, with more to come.

Two of those buses will be used for the on-demand services in Yountville and in St. Helena. The NVTA on Tuesday held a ribbon-cutting ceremony outside Yountville Town Hall and is scheduled to hold a ceremony on Thursday in St. Helena.

The Yountville electric bus will replace the aging Yountville Trolley. The revamped service is called the Bee and the yellow-and-orange bus has a picture of a honeybee on the side.

Tyler Cross is the bus driver, and he sees the difference.

"It's smooth; it's very smooth," he said. "It turns nicer."

Yountville Mayor John Dunbar noticed another difference as Cross drove the bus through the streets of the 1.5-square-mile town.

"No diesel sound," he said.

The Yountville Bee electric bus has a range of about 180 miles and takes four hours to charge.

The Yountville and St. Helena services will account for two of those seven new electric buses. Three more identical buses will be used on Route N in the city of Napa, perhaps beginning this fall.

That leaves two more buses that are different — they are larger and have a range of 300 miles, though the same four-hour charging time. By year's end, they are to run on Route 11X between the Redwood park-and-ride lot in Napa and the Vallejo ferry terminal.

The Vine has 74 buses in all. Those seven electric buses will make up about 9% of the fleet.

Plus, the NVTA has funding for another 14 electric buses, NVTA Public Transit Program Manager Rebecca Schenck said. But it's not ready for them yet. It will wait until the new bus maintenance yard is finished in the airport industrial area, perhaps in September 2023, so it has enough charging stations.

“You will see more electric buses, and they will be rolling out over the next year to two years,” she said.

The Yountville bus cost about $598,000, including charger, Schenck said.

Those two larger buses to be used on Route 11X from Napa to Vallejo cost about $1 million each for bus and charger. A similar-sized diesel bus costs about $500,000, Schenck said.

That double-the-cost difference raises the question of whether electric buses are a good deal.

Schenck said the NVTA must move toward electric buses to meet California Air Resources Board requirements. Between now and 2029, it must ramp up to buying 100% new buses as zero-emission buses, either electric or hydrogen.

“We’re kind of dipping our toe in,” Schenck said.

Electric buses have higher upfront costs than diesel buses, but cheaper power and maintenance costs, she said. Over the lifetime of an electric bus, the savings could be about $525,000 — in other words, reaching the break-even point, if they perform as advertised.

“We feel the (purchase) price will come down over time,” Schenck said.

The NVTA is using grant money to help buy electric buses. For example, it recently announced receiving a $14.8 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration to buy those next 14 zero-emission buses.

One factor with electric buses is that four-hour charging time, far, far longer than it takes to fuel a diesel bus. Also, the NVTA wants to avoid charging during Pacific, Gas & Electric peak hours when electricity prices are higher.

That has led to efforts to come up with charge management schedules. Charging at the right time can make the difference between paying 37 cents a mile or 70 cents a mile, agency officials said at the May 18 NVTA meeting.

Former California Air Resources Board Chairperson Mary Nichols in a December 2018 press release said the state's push for zero-emission buses will have benefits.

“A zero-emission public bus fleet means cleaner air for all of us," she said. "It dramatically reduces tailpipe pollution from buses in low-income communities and provides multiple benefits especially for transit-dependent riders. Putting more zero-emission buses on our roads will also reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gases, and provides cost savings for transit agencies in the long run.”

The NVTA will find out firsthand whether electric buses can deliver on these promises.