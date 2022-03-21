Napa Vine receives $8.5 million grant for electric buses

An $8.5 million federal grant will buy eight electric Napa Vine Transit buses that could be serving local riders sometime in 2024.
The Napa Valley Transportation Authority (NVTA) is receiving the money to buy the buses and electric vehicle charging stations. This is one of 70 projects in 39 states to receive funds and is the third-highest award in California.
“It’s time to replace the Vine bus fleet of older diesel buses,” NVTA Executive Director Kate Miller said in a press release. “The world is deep into a climate crisis, and NVTA has had a longstanding vision to green its entire fleet.”
The eight electric buses from the federal grant are in addition to seven other electric buses to be delivered this summer for the Vine system.
“This enormous grant award will allow us to electrify the fleet sooner than we ever envisioned, which is a win for the agency and a win for the county’s climate action efforts," NVTA Chairperson and county Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza said in the release.
Money is coming from the Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration Bus and Bus Facilities competitive grant program. It was made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill (BIL), also known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was passed in 2021.
“Public transit is a vital part of our community, helping to connect us to daily necessities and economic opportunity,” Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, said in the press release. “These grants are essential funds that will help advance public transportation for thousands of people in our cities who rely on it.”
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.