 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Napa Vine receives $8.5 million grant for electric buses

New VINE Buses

.

 Register file photo

An $8.5 million federal grant will buy eight electric Napa Vine Transit buses that could be serving local riders sometime in 2024.

The Napa Valley Transportation Authority (NVTA) is receiving the money to buy the buses and electric vehicle charging stations.  This is one of 70 projects in 39 states to receive funds and is the third-highest award in California.

“It’s time to replace the Vine bus fleet of older diesel buses,” NVTA Executive Director Kate Miller said in a press release. “The world is deep into a climate crisis, and NVTA has had a longstanding vision to green its entire fleet.”

The eight electric buses from the federal grant are in addition to seven other electric buses to be delivered this summer for the Vine system.

“This enormous grant award will allow us to electrify the fleet sooner than we ever envisioned, which is a win for the agency and a win for the county’s climate action efforts," NVTA Chairperson and county Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza said in the release.

People are also reading…

Money is coming from the Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration Bus and Bus Facilities competitive grant program. It was made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill (BIL), also known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was passed in 2021.

“Public transit is a vital part of our community, helping to connect us to daily necessities and economic opportunity,” Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, said in the press release. “These grants are essential funds that will help advance public transportation for thousands of people in our cities who rely on it.”

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Morimoto Asia confirmed for Napa

Morimoto Asia confirmed for Napa

  • Updated

A Morimoto Asia, serving pan-Asian foods, will open in the former Basalt space at the corner of Third and Main streets in Napa. No opening dat…

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Morimoto Asia confirmed for Napa

Morimoto Asia confirmed for Napa

A Morimoto Asia, serving pan-Asian foods, will open in the former Basalt space at the corner of Third and Main streets in Napa. No opening date has yet been announced. 

Watch Now: Related Video

These horses are helping those with special needs be their best selves

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News