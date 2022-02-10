Napa Vine Trail fills in another short gap

A new Napa Valley Vine Trail project in the city of Napa involves a short distance that’s well-traveled.

The stretch is just south of Redwood Road between the Napa Valley Wine Train tracks and the Valero gas station. It links with the bike path bridge over Highway 29.

Before, only part of the Vine Trail here was paved. The 150 feet or so nearest to Redwood Road was a dirt path used by cyclists and walkers.

“It was always considered part of the trail,” Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition Executive Director Shawn Casey-White said. “Students have been using it… It was always intended to be paved.”

Plus, a fence is being put up to separate the Vine Trail from the train tracks.

“It’s safer,” Casey-White said.

The Vine Trail Coalition is spearheading the project, with the construction work being donated. Goodfellow Bros. is doing the paving and Able Fence is doing the fence work. The Wine Train donated the easement. Mokalla Family Revocable Trust provided the staging area.

By last Thursday, paving was already in place, though a temporary fence blocked use of the new path. Casey-White said the project is to be done as of Monday, Feb. 14.

From the newly paved stretch, Vine Trail users can cross Redwood Road/Trancas Street using existing traffic lights. They can then continue north past the park-and-ride lot to reach the trail segment that continues six miles to Yountville.

The Napa Valley Vine Trail is to someday run 47 miles from Vallejo to Calistoga. About 20 miles are completed, 12 of them from south of the city of Napa through Yountville.

Another Vine Trail section was recently completed, except for a few finishing touches. This is the Soscol gap project that widened the sidewalk to accommodate the path on the west side of Soscol Avenue between Third and Vallejo streets.

Before the Soscol gap project, cyclists had the option of biking on busy Soscol Avenue in a bike lane or taking detours on side streets.

More Vine Trail projects are in the works. Construction is to begin this year on the St. Helena-to-Calistoga segment. This has been one of the more complicated Vine Trail projects and was delayed several years because of right-of-way issues.

Also scheduled to begin construction this year is a segment linking Vallejo and American Canyon. The project will complete the Vine Trail between the Vallejo ferry building and Veterans Memorial Park in American Canyon, as well as expand the Bay Trail.

A major remaining gap to be filled is between Yountville and St. Helena. That project is in the planning stages, with construction money yet to be secured.

Casey-White said it is at least possible that the 47-mile Vine Trail could be virtually complete by 2027.

