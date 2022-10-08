Napa vintner Jayson Woodbridge says new vineyard doesn't trip Napa County law

Winemaker Jayson Woodbridge is suing Napa County over a county code enforcement action that alleges he illegally established a hillside vineyard.

Woodbridge doesn’t deny his Hundred Acre Wine Group established a small, experimental vineyard in hills at 2355 Pickett Road near Calistoga. But his lawsuit claims this was done in a way that doesn’t trip county conservation laws.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Napa County issued a June 22 code violation notice to Woodbridge’s Hundred Acre Wine Group. The notice said company removed vegetation on 7 acres in preparation for a vineyard.

Hundred Acre cleared more than 30% of the vegetation canopy and moved earth in an apparent ephemeral stream, in violation of county law. It prepared ground for a hillside vineyard, including staking, without the required erosion control plan or exception, the notice said.

The notice required Hundred Acre to hire the necessary professionals to prepare information for county staff to determine if violations indeed occurred. If so, Woodbridge could then seek an erosion control plan or revegetate the disturbed areas.

In a lawsuit filed Thursday in Napa County Superior Court, Woodbridge disputed the allegations.

The 113-acre property had 80 acres with manzanitas, bay trees, scrub and a smaller number of oaks and pines that burned in the 2020 Glass Fire. After a year, none of the fire-killed trees and stumps showed any signs of recovery, the lawsuit said.

Hundred Acre in fall 2021 began removing the trees. This doesn’t constitute “vegetation” removal, because only charred remains of trees and stumps were involved and no excavation was needed, the lawsuit said.

The company this year established an experimental, dry-farm vineyard on about a third-of-an-acre of the land. Woodbridge did this by placing on the property vessels without bottoms. Each vessel was filled with compost and a single rootstock.

“The rootstock then grows through the compost and roots into the soil without any tilling, drilling or other soil disturbing activities,” the lawsuit said.

This isn’t “planting” as the term is commonly used. Rather than being put or set in the ground, rootstock would naturally grow into it, the lawsuit said.

Hundred Acre explained its project to county staff in September. But county staff said any hillside vineyard development requires an erosion control plan, the lawsuit said.

“The county’s threatened enforcement action against plaintiff is environmentally irresponsible and dangerous,” the lawsuit said. “It deprives plaintiff of productive use to which its property is ideally suited and would increase the risk and spread of future wildfires.”

Woodbridge expressed concern the county would force him to replant high-fire-risk trees.

Going even further, the lawsuit accused the county of confronting landowners with “mountainous red tape and endless bureaucratic obstacles” and demanding “expensive, onerous and duplicative submission and reports.”

Woodbridge alerted the media to the lawsuit through a press release from Singer Associates Public Relations. He could not be reached for comment on Friday. The press release described him as “both innovative and contrarian.”

“If this innovative method proves successful (as it has so far), the goal is to expand the vineyard to approximately 7 acres that would serve as a fire buffer in the area adjacent to the home and access road,” Sam Singer of Singer Associates told the Napa Valley Register on Friday.

Napa County Board of Supervisors Chairperson Ryan Gregory on Friday said he has no comment at this time on the newly-filed lawsuit.

County spokesperson Leah Doyle-Stevens said the county only learned of the lawsuit on Thursday and is reviewing it.

Tree removal and planting vineyard on hillsides has long been a controversial topic in Napa County. County conservation laws dating back to 1991 require erosion control plans for new vineyards on slopes 5% or greater.

In 2000, the county in response to a Sierra Club lawsuit acknowledged that hillside development under its conservation law is subject to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), opening the door to stricter environmental guidelines and greater public scrutiny.

The county Planning, Building and Environmental Services director decides whether to approve erosion control plans, with appeals possible to the county Board of Supervisors.