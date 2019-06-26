Center for Volunteer & Nonprofit Leadership will produce the 3rd Annual Napa County Volunteer Fair on Saturday, providing an opportunity for individuals to connect with local nonprofit organizations one-on-one.
“We are seeing an increase in volunteer need from agencies, fueling our desire to continue this event," said Elaine Tokolahi, director of Volunteer Services at CVNL. "Whether you're a student, retired, a business owner, or are simply curious about volunteer or board opportunities in Napa and want to meet like-minded people, this event is ideal for you."
The Fair will showcase 40-plus local nonprofits and government organizations representing diverse community impact areas — from housing, to education, to the arts, and more.
The event is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fuller Park, 60 Jefferson St.
Last minute registration as a nonprofit: cvnl.org/event/3rd-annual-napa-volunteer-fair. Email jtomlinson@cvnl.org with questions.