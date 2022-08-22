 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Napa volunteers host fundraiser for UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital

  • 0
UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital

The styles of Napa businesses Helen Lyall and Scott Lyall will be featured at the Napa, Sonoma & Solano Lilac Branch's annual fashion show fundraiser and luncheon. The event will be held Thursday, Sept. 8, at the Fairfield Hilton Garden Inn. Tickets are $85.

The Lilac Branch raises funds for UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland. Funds raised at the September event will go toward supporting such endeavors as the Family House, temporary lodging close to the hospital that houses families of children receiving in-patient treatment and care.

Tickets may be purchased at https://auctria.events/lilac

For more information, visit https://www.lilacbranch.org/ or email Lilacbranchch@aol.com

0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Car blast kills daughter of Russian known as 'Putin's brain'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News