Napa volunteers host fundraiser for UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital

The styles of Napa businesses Helen Lyall and Scott Lyall will be featured at the Napa, Sonoma & Solano Lilac Branch's annual fashion show fundraiser and luncheon. The event will be held Thursday, Sept. 8, at the Fairfield Hilton Garden Inn. Tickets are $85.

The Lilac Branch raises funds for UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland. Funds raised at the September event will go toward supporting such endeavors as the Family House, temporary lodging close to the hospital that houses families of children receiving in-patient treatment and care.

Tickets may be purchased at https://auctria.events/lilac

For more information, visit https://www.lilacbranch.org/ or email Lilacbranchch@aol.com