A survey says a potential November 2024 ballot measure modifying the Measure T half-cent sales tax for Napa County roads has strong voter support, but could be vulnerable to opposition.

"This is among the stronger poll results I’ve seen,” Sara LaBatt of EMC Research told local transportation officials.

That seemed to please city and county representatives on the Napa Valley Transportation Authority's board of directors, who told staff to continue exploring a possible ballot measure to revise Measure T.

“I agree this is the right time, the right thing to do,” county Supervisor Ryan Gregory said.

Transportation officials say a modified Measure T could fill more potholes and repair more roads. It might do things barred by the current version, such as providing seed money to attract grants for big, congestion-easing projects along Highway 29.

And, they say, this is possible with the same half-cent sales tax that people already pay.

“I think one message we should all take away is this is not a new tax,” Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza said.

More projects done with the same half-cent tax bringing in the same amount of money annually might sound like magic. But transportation officials say it can be done.

The key, they say, is to allow bonding — borrowing against the promise of future Measure T tax collections. The idea is raise enough money to repair roads when needed, reducing long-term costs.

Jurisdictions today must wait until enough Measure T money comes in to do bigger road maintenance projects. Meanwhile, inflation and rising construction costs sap buying power, transportation officials say.

Measure T brings in about $25 million annually for the county and its cities and town. Even so, roads can be rough. Roads countywide have a pavement score of 55, with 100 being best and zero the worst.

“Banking that money, as we can see from the pavement management scores, is not working,” the NVTA's executive director Kate Miller said.

The idea of bonding came up when Measure T was formulated a decade ago. Proponents left it out at the request of the Napa County Taxpayers Association, which agreed not to oppose the measure.

On Wednesday, NVTA board members heard results of a Measure T survey done by EMC Research, which surveyed 600 likely voters June 14-21. The margin of error is 4%.

Participants were asked if they would approve an updated Measure T that didn’t raise taxes. The measure would fix potholes, reduce traffic congestion, improve evacuation routes, make transit more affordable for veterans, students and others, and make walking and bicycling safer.

Seventy-nine percent said “yes” and 21% said “no.” A ballot measure would have to garner at least two-thirds of the vote to pass.

Participants also heard a possible opposition argument – that the measure isn’t necessary, the county wants to borrow to spend money faster, and extending Measure T from 2043 to 2054 is too long. Amid inflation and other likely proposed tax measures, people have had enough, the argument goes.

Support fell to 54% in favor of the revised Measure T. LaBatt said advocates must engage with the community and prepare for negative messaging.

“You can’t get too comfortable,” LaBatt said.

Fifty-eight percent of those surveyed said Napa County is on the right track. Thirty-eight percent said the county is on the wrong track.

“Your voters are generally in a good mood, which is generally a good thing for a revenue-generating measure,” LaBatt said.

Several board members with the transportation authority said advocates should emphasize Measure T's accomplishments. In the city of Napa, projects made possible by the measure include repaving sections of Trower Avenue and Trancas Street.

“I’m very hopeful,” St. Helena City Councilmember Anna Chouteau said. “I’m very supportive of this … fixing potholes, repairing roads, making biking and walking safer, improving safe routes to schools — we hear about this all the time from our residents in St. Helena.”

Placing a Measure T revision measure on the November 2024 ballot could cost the NVTA $400,000, an agency report said.

Napa County voters in 2012 passed Measure T, a half-cent sales tax to be spent on repairing potholes and other road maintenance. It took effect in 2018, when a local half-cent sales tax for flood control ended.

