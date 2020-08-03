You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa waives lease payments for city golf course operator due to COVID-19 impacts
alert top story
Recreation

Napa waives lease payments for city golf course operator due to COVID-19 impacts

{{featured_button_text}}
Napa Golf Course at Kennedy Park

Napa Golf Course at Kennedy Park has operated under social distancing restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic, including reduced capacity at its driving range and only one golfer allowed per cart.

 Register file photo

As a coronavirus-driven shutdown drives down visits to recreational facilities, the city of Napa is giving a financial break to the company that operates its municipal golf course at Kennedy Park.

Napa Golf Course LLC, which runs its namesake 18-hole facility on Streblow Drive, will see more than $23,000 in lease payments to the city covering the April-to-December period this year waived, at a rate of $2,634 a month. Also, the operator is allowed to defer scheduled capital improvements at the course, such as tree removal, restroom remodeling and new climate-control equipment, to as late as July 1, 2021.

The relief package, which the City Council approved last month, is a response to a drop-off in business at the Napa Golf Course as social distancing rules to slow the spread of COVID-19 have banned or curbed public gatherings of all kinds.

Napa Golf reopened to visitors April 23, a little over a month after state and county shelter-at-home orders took effect. However, physical distancing rules have blocked event rentals and dine-in food service while limiting the number of golfers who can play at any one time, according to a memo by John Coates, the city's retiring parks director.

The course's website continues to list a variety of restrictions, including a reduction of its driving range to half the normal capacity, only one person allowed per golf cart, and only carry-out service at the restaurant.

Elsewhere in Napa, most city-owned recreation facilities have remained open during the stay-home order, although only for activities allowing users to stay at least 6 feet apart.

Contact sports remain prohibited and children's play structures have been closed, including Playground Fantastico on Old Sonoma Road.

Watch Now: Inside the Bowl -- a look at a south Napa homeless camp

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Inside the Bowl: a look at a south Napa homeless camp

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News