Napa waives lease payments for city golf course operator due to COVID-19 impacts

As a coronavirus-driven shutdown drives down visits to recreational facilities, the city of Napa is giving a financial break to the company that operates its municipal golf course at Kennedy Park.

Napa Golf Course LLC, which runs its namesake 18-hole facility on Streblow Drive, will see more than $23,000 in lease payments to the city covering the April-to-December period this year waived, at a rate of $2,634 a month. Also, the operator is allowed to defer scheduled capital improvements at the course, such as tree removal, restroom remodeling and new climate-control equipment, to as late as July 1, 2021.

The relief package, which the City Council approved last month, is a response to a drop-off in business at the Napa Golf Course as social distancing rules to slow the spread of COVID-19 have banned or curbed public gatherings of all kinds.

Napa Golf reopened to visitors April 23, a little over a month after state and county shelter-at-home orders took effect. However, physical distancing rules have blocked event rentals and dine-in food service while limiting the number of golfers who can play at any one time, according to a memo by John Coates, the city's retiring parks director.