Napa wants official state designation as a “pro-housing” city, and it’s about more than bragging rights.

It’s about money. Having such status could make it easier for Napa to land state affordable housing grants.

But there might be some bragging rights involved. Only 10 jurisdictions have secured the title from a California Department of Housing and Community Development program established in 2021.

In a special Thursday meeting, the City Council voted to submit an application.

“Napa’s gone from no-growth to pro-growth. And that is remarkable,” City Councilmember Liz Alessio said, reflecting her perspective as an "older local."

To secure pro-housing status, a community must show it has pro-housing policies in four areas:

Zoning and land use.

Housing production time frames.

Construction and development cost reductions.

Subsidies.

The application has a worksheet that awards points in various categories, such as promoting greater housing density. A community must earn at least 30 points to win pro-housing designation. Napa calculates it has 47 points.

“I work with people all up and down the state on housing issues, and Napa continues to be sort of ahead of the pack,” Ryan O’Connell of the Napa Housing Coalition told the council.

Gov. Gavin Newsom praised the state’s pro-housing program in a December press release, at a time when six cities had just won the designation.

“These communities have stepped up to implement policies that aggressively eliminate bureaucratic obstacles and drive the growth of housing throughout the state…This is the right approach and I look forward to seeing more communities join the effort,” Newsom said.

Napa if successful would join Citrus Heights, Fontana, Oakland, Roseville, Sacramento, San Diego, West Sacramento, El Cerrito, Sacramento County and Placer County as pro-housing jurisdictions.

In a separate item at the Thursday’s meeting, Napa flexed its pro-housing muscles by attempting to add still more affordable units to the planned The Crescent project.

The Crescent is the former Napa County Health and Human Services Agency campus at 2344 Old Sonoma Road. Heritage Housing Partners plans to build 154 condominiums and eight single-family homes there, with some to meet state affordability standards.

A week ago, the City Council agreed to join Heritage Housing Partners in applying for a $50 million state affordable housing and sustainable communities grant. On Thursday, the council revised the application.

The latest plan is for 65 low-income and 47 moderate-income, for-sale homes. The original plan was for 49 low-income and 47 moderate-income units, Deputy City Manager Molly Rattigan explained.

Napa and Heritage Housing Partners would eke out more affordable housing by changing the method by which they use grant money for the project.

“This is a great project,” Dave Whitmer of the Napa Housing Coalition told the council.

Of the hoped-for $50 million grant, $35 million would go to affordable housing. The remaining $15 million would go to such things as building bicycle and pedestrian improvements along Old Sonoma Road, West Imola Avenue and Walnut Street.

