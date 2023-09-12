YOUNTVILLE — Napa County civic leaders want to keep exploring whether the dozens of local agencies that deliver water to tens of thousands of residents and businesses should be working together more closely.

County agencies involved with water range from the city of Napa serving 80,000 residents to rural districts serving a few hundred customers. They have various water sources and make their own water decisions.

A study three years ago by the Local Agency Formation Commission of Napa County suggested they form some type of county water agency or district to better work together. The idea hasn't been forgotten.

Monday morning, LAFCO met in the Yountville Town Council chamber to consider what might happen next and learn what's already being done.

"We know it's not that simple ... just wave a magic wand and you've got a countywide water agency and everybody's happy," said Brendon Freeman, LAFCO's executive director.

Freeman focused on the potential benefits from a regional approach for water delivery. Among them is more efficient use of water, elimination of redundancy among smaller systems and better economies of scale.

He also brought up potential challenges, including creating a consensus among local agencies, issues of local control and ensuring that water rates aren't substantially affected.

The city of Napa's utilities director Phil Brun and Yountville's public works director John Ferons described work already happening behind the scenes among the county's five cities. That includes looking at the plumbing.

"It's a group of engineers trying to figure out how we can move water up and down the valley," Ferons said.

The five local governments get water from various sources. For example, American Canyon gets water from the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta through the State Water Project and Vallejo. Napa gets its water from the State Water Project and its local sources, Lake Hennessey and Milliken Reservoir. St. Helena gets water from wells, its local Bell Canyon reservoir and Napa.

Plumbing ties allow water to be moved around. Brun called the work underway as a water "optimization" study.

For example, five water treatment plants might be running in January. Perhaps only one or two are needed, he said.

Brun also talked about a "purified" water study that could be completed next summer. It will explore treating wastewater to a degree that this recycled water can be used not only for irrigation, but also drinking.

But while the Napa Valley's cities have water system connections, there are no ties among smaller, rural districts. Places such as Circle Oaks in the mountains east of the city of Napa are islands in the Napa County water world.

"There are no connections the way we have in the valley, but there are people out there who rely on these small districts," LAFCO Commissioner Eve Kahn said.

Whether and how those districts might work together on such tasks as eliminating redundancies remains to be seen.

The same is true for taking water cooperation among the county's cities to another level. Nor is it clear precisely what role LAFCO might play, having gotten the conversation started.

But for now at least, the 2020 study isn't collecting dust on a shelf.

"This is the beginning," said LAFCO's chair and Yountville Mayor Margie Mohler. "I think we have a foothold."

In 2020, the California Farm Bureau Federation, Napa County Farm Bureau, Napa Valley Grapegrowers and Winegrowers of Napa County advised urban water users to proceed with caution. They feared a countywide water agency, if mishandled, could unintentionally hurt farming, possibly by influencing land use.

Napa County water agencies Napa County water, wastewater and recycled water providers: American Canyon

Calistoga

City of Napa

St. Helena

Yountville

Circle Oaks County Water District

Congress Valley Water District

Lake Berryessa Resort Improvement District

Los Carneros Water District (recycled water)

Napa Berryessa Resort Improvement District

Napa County Flood Control and Water Conservation District

Napa River Reclamation District 2109

Napa Sanitation District (wastewater and recycled water)

Spanish Flat Water District

