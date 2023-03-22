Seats are still available for the Napa Water Forum, which will be held on Friday in the city of Napa.

Doors open at 1 p.m. Topics range from fish barrier remediation to plans for Conn Dam to water quality monitoring to a possible county water district.

Speakers listed on the program include Peter Moyle, co-founder of the Center for Watershed Sciences, UC Davis; Rich Marovich, the former Putah Creek streamkeeper; Lucas Patzek, executive director of the Napa County Resource Conservation District; city of Napa Deputy Director of Utilities Joy Eldredge; and Mark Kram, president of Groundswell Technologies.

Go to https://bit.ly/3K1X03e for information and tickets. Napa Water Forum 2023 – The Refugia Project is sponsored by the Save Napa Valley Foundation and Mennen Environmental Foundation.

For questions or comments, email media@waterauditca.org.

