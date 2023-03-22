REGISTER STAFF
Seats are still available for the Napa Water Forum, which will be held on Friday in the city of Napa.
Doors open at 1 p.m. Topics range from fish barrier remediation to plans for Conn Dam to water quality monitoring to a possible county water district.
Speakers listed on the program include Peter Moyle, co-founder of the Center for Watershed Sciences, UC Davis; Rich Marovich, the former Putah Creek streamkeeper; Lucas Patzek, executive director of the Napa County Resource Conservation District; city of Napa Deputy Director of Utilities Joy Eldredge; and Mark Kram, president of Groundswell Technologies.
Go to
https://bit.ly/3K1X03e for information and tickets. Napa Water Forum 2023 – The Refugia Project is sponsored by the Save Napa Valley Foundation and Mennen Environmental Foundation.
For questions or comments, email
media@waterauditca.org.
PHOTOS: Napa Junior Girls Softball League Opening Day ceremony
Napa Junior Softball League Opening Day ceremony 1
Players sprint toward the field after their team's name was called during the Napa Junior Girls Softball League Opening Day ceremony on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Junior Softball League Opening Day ceremony 2
Vintage varsity softball pitcher Dessianna Garcia throws the ceremonial first pitch to Napa High varsity catcher Ella Johnson during the Napa Junior Girls Softball League Opening Day ceremony on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Junior Softball League Opening Day ceremony 4
A player reacts after her teammate won a prize in a raffle during the Napa Junior Girls Softball League Opening Day ceremony on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Junior Softball League Opening Day ceremony 17
Vintage varsity softball pitcher Dessianna Garcia, right and Napa varsity catcher Ella Johnson prepare to throw out the ceremonial first pitch during the Napa Junior Girls Softball League Opening Day ceremony on Saturday, March 18.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Junior Softball League Opening Day ceremony 27
Players sprint toward the field after their team's name was called during the Napa Junior Girls Softball League Opening Day ceremony on Saturday, March 18.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Junior Softball League Opening Day ceremony 10
Players sprint toward the field after their team's name is called during the Napa Junior Girls Softball League Opening Day ceremony on Saturday, March 18.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Junior Softball League Opening Day ceremony 7
Players wear ribbons with their jersey numbers in their hair during the Napa Junior Girls Softball League Opening Day ceremony on Saturday, March 18.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Junior Softball League Opening Day ceremony 8
Players listen to the national anthem during the Napa Junior Girls Softball League Opening Day ceremony on Saturday, March 18.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Junior Softball League Opening Day ceremony 9
Family and friends watch as young softball players are seen lining up during the Napa Junior Girls Softball League Opening Day ceremony on Saturday, March 18.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Junior Softball League Opening Day ceremony 28
A player runs to collect her raffle prize during the Napa Junior Girls Softball League Opening Day ceremony on Saturday, March 18.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Junior Softball League Opening Day ceremony 11
Players line up in the outfield during the Napa Junior Girls Softball League Opening Day ceremony on Saturday, March 18.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Junior Softball League Opening Day ceremony 12
Young softball players sprint toward the field after their team was called during the Napa Junior Girls Softball League Opening Day ceremony on Saturday, March 18.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Junior Softball League Opening Day ceremony 26
Players sprint toward the field after their team's name was called during the Napa Junior Girls Softball League Opening Day ceremony on Saturday, March 18.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Junior Softball League Opening Day ceremony 14
Players sprint toward the field after their team's name was called during the Napa Junior Girls Softball League Opening Day ceremony on Saturday, March 18.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Junior Softball League Opening Day ceremony 23
Players sprint toward the field after their team's name was called during the Napa Junior Girls Softball League Opening Day ceremony on Saturday, March 18.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Junior Softball League Opening Day ceremony 24
Players sprint toward the field after their team's name was called during the Napa Junior Girls Softball League Opening Day ceremony on Saturday, March 18.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Junior Softball League Opening Day ceremony 29
Players sprint toward the field after their team's name was called during the Napa Junior Girls Softball League Opening Day ceremony on Saturday, March 18.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Junior Softball League Opening Day ceremony 18
Players sprint toward the field after their team's name was called during the Napa Junior Girls Softball League Opening Day ceremony on Saturday, March 18.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Junior Softball League Opening Day ceremony 19
Players sprint toward the field after their team's name was called during the Napa Junior Girls Softball League Opening Day ceremony on Saturday, March 18.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Junior Softball League Opening Day ceremony 20
Players sprint toward the field after their team's name was called during the Napa Junior Girls Softball League Opening Day ceremony on Saturday, March 18.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Junior Softball League Opening Day ceremony 21
Players sprint toward the field after their team's name was called during the Napa Junior Girls Softball League Opening Day ceremony on Saturday, March 18.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Junior Softball League Opening Day ceremony 22
Players are lined up during the Napa Junior Girls Softball League Opening Day ceremony on Saturday, March 18.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Junior Softball League Opening Day ceremony 15
A player runs to collect her winning raffle prize during the Napa Junior Girls Softball League Opening Day ceremony on Saturday, March 18.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Junior Softball League Opening Day ceremony 16
A player runs to collect her winning raffle prize during the Napa Junior Girls Softball League Opening Day ceremony on Saturday, March 18.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Junior Softball League Opening Day ceremony 25
Players lined up during the Napa Junior Girls Softball League Opening Day ceremony on Saturday, March 18.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Junior Softball League Opening Day ceremony 13
Coaches and players gather before the start of the Napa Junior Girls Softball League Opening Day ceremony on Saturday, March 18.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Junior Softball League Opening Day ceremony 5
Vintage High Senior Brady Bowers sings the national anthem during the Napa Junior Girls Softball League Opening Day ceremony on Saturday, March 18.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Junior Softball League Opening Day ceremony 6
Napa Police Chief Jennifer Gonzales acknowledges the crowd during the Napa Junior Girls Softball League Opening Day ceremony on Saturday, March 18.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Junior Softball League Opening Day ceremony 3
Jessica Clark gives the keynote address during the Napa Junior Girls Softball League Opening Day ceremony on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
