A Napa rule that was undone by the courts – then revived by California lawmakers – may once again set aside portions of new housing to be offered at lower rents amid a historically tight and costly market.
The City Council on Tuesday instructed Napa staff to prepare a new version of a 1999 ordinance that required builders to reserve 10 percent of units at new rental developments for households earning less than the median income. The policy would apply to multi-family projects containing 10 or more dwellings, and would supplement existing city requirements that developers pay fees into an affordable housing fund.
Requiring set-asides of newly built lower-rent apartments would bring back a policy that was derailed in 2009, when a state appeals court in Los Angeles declared that such “inclusionary” ordinances illegally extended rent control beyond the pre-1995 dwellings state law. Napa, in response to the so-called Palmer decision, repealed its set-aside law in 2012, ending a 13-year stretch in which 134 affordable rentals were built in the city.
But a state law passed last year in reaction to the Palmer case emboldened Napa officials to take a second look at mandatory minimums for lower-rent housing. Assembly Bill 1505 allows local governments to require as much as 15 percent of rental complexes to be offered at below-median rents, or larger shares if a city can prove a higher quota will not depress the local housing market.
Planning officials predicted a return to quotas could pave a shorter and more direct path to expanding the affordable housing supply than developer fees alone. Although fees charged to builders – commercial as well as residential – totaled more than $3.5 million in 2017-18, Napa estimates each new unit of low-cost housing requires more than $125,000 of city funds, as well as grants and other financing that can add years from permitting to groundbreaking.
The difficulty of lining up funds for low-cost housing is a strong argument for Napa to demand percentages of new rental properties to be affordably prices, argued Grania Lindberg of the Napa Housing Coalition, a local advocacy group. “Putting fees into (action) is a slow, slow way to put any dent into our housing supply,” she told council members.
However, local building interests warned that requiring lower rents would simply discourage builders from even considering the low end of Napa’s housing market.
“It is a form of rent control, no matter what the state says,” said Browns Valley architect Chris Craiker in decrying a quota as an “uncreative” and “punitive” approach that ignores other approaches such as letting developers meet their affordable housing commitments at other sites in the city.
“In focusing on affordable housing, we are shifting out of the middle market,” added developer Wayne O’Connell, referring to Napans whose median or slightly above-median incomes fall far short of the resources needed to meet average home selling prices now well over $600,000. “Construction costs are at an all-time high and if we stack on more costs, it’ll create a ripple effect.”
While Councilmember Doris Gentry supported a build-first approach to attacking Napa’s housing shortage, she remained wary of imposing an across-the-board minimum of lower-rent units for fear of driving some developers out of the local market.
A revived quota “is the government saying to developers, ‘You will meet our housing crisis issue,’” she said. “We have to be careful about what demands we put on their backs, because at some point they won’t be able to build at all if it’s too expensive.”
Scott Sedgley, however, appeared willing to keep as many approaches open as possible in the search for more attainable housing.
Set-asides of lower-rent dwellings “are not a cookie-cutter approach; it’s just one more tool in our toolbox,” he said, suggesting that Napa keep the option of quotas for times when building affordable units on the same land as market-rate ones is less expensive than finding a separate parcel for lower-rent homes.
Napa could go further, Sedgley added, by scaling up its housing or cash requirements for large-scale developments based on the number of jobs to be created.
Whatever form Napa’s new policy takes, another housing advocate urged, city leaders should make clear that visible, tangible work toward creating affordable homes – as opposed to collecting fees – is the top priority.
“What we want is for developers to build the housing,” Joelle Gallagher of the housing coalition told the council. “What we don’t want is to give them a get-out-of-jail-free card.”