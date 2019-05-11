Three hundred and sixty miles.
That’s how much pipe it takes for the City of Napa to distribute water throughout the valley.
The public had a chance to learn all about where its water comes from at the city’s second annual Tap Water Day open house on Saturday at the scenic Edward I. Barwick Jamieson Canyon Water Treatment Plant in American Canyon. Visitors were taken on an informational tour throughout the plant, which overlooks rolling hills and vineyards. They were also offered refreshments, including an ice cold glass of Napa’s tap water.
“I think it’s really important that our citizens see what we do,” said Phil Brun, Napa’s utilities director.
Napa’s water comes from three sources, Brun said. Half of it comes from the California State Water Project via the North Bay Aqueduct, and other half comes from the Lake Hennessey Reservoir, built in 1948, and the Milliken Reservoir, built in 1922.
The city’s underground water infrastructure is built from a complex network of pipes that wind from Calistoga to American Canyon. The city still relies on some older cast iron pipes, including pipes that have provided water to downtown Napa and Main Street since 1883, Brun said.
The treatment plant is staffed 24/7 and staff are constantly on call in the event of a leak or break, he said. Napa County’s water infrastructure sees about 70 to 100 breaks in a typical year, according to a slideshow at the open house.
That figure more than doubled after the 2014 earthquake, when 240 breaks were repaired in the aftermath of the quake. Crews worked for six months fixing pipes, according to the slideshow.
Gabe Aispuro, a senior operator at the plant and tour guide for the day, led visitors past tanks of chemicals and walkways above pools where water was being treated. He showed visitors where tap water gets its first brush with chemicals, where sediment starts to separate and where it gets filtered.
The water treatment plant does its own in-house testing, said Lab Technician Candice McKenzie, who greeted visitors while wearing a white lab coat.
About 20,000 to 30,000 samples are tested a total of 40,000 times each year, she said. The sample conducts bihourly checks of its water and tests 200 to 300 samples each day.
It’s “way more complex than we realize,” said one woman on the tour of the plant.
People don’t often get to see how their water is treated. That’s why events like this are important, said Utilities Director Brun.
“We don’t even think about how that water got there or ... is it going to be there,” he said. “Our job is to quietly get water to their house.”