A grassroots campaign of fire victims held a press conference on the two-year anniversary of the devastating North Bay fires to bring awareness to fellow fire victims about the rapidly approaching deadline to file claims against PG&E.
Over half of fire victims have not yet filed claims. This group wants to let those thousands know they could be well compensated by PG&E, and they can file a claim for free and without an attorney by going to www.pgefireinfo.com.
Facing billions of dollars in liability claims for the 2017 North Bay fires and the 2018 Tubbs fire, PG&E filed for protective bankruptcy, effectively cutting in half the time fire victims would normally have to make claims against the utilities behemoth. The deadline for filing claims is now Oct. 219 by 5 p.m.
Claims are not limited to property damage and include lost income, loss of community, and emotional distress. Victims do not need to hire lawyers or know the monetary value of their claim before filing.
These details can be worked out after filing. Filing is free and requires very little effort. Detailed instructions on how to file out the forms is available at www.pgefireinfo.com.
To date, too many have not started the claims process. Many are holding back because of misinformation. This low participation rate could affect all fire victims, including those who file claims. Numbers count in the bankruptcy process. Eventually, a bankruptcy plan will be hammered out by the different creditor groups or may be subject to a vote of creditors. Wildfire victims could be the largest creditor group and largest voting bloc, but only if more people to submit claims. Claims are not limited to those who lost their homes.
“If you ran out the door with virtually nothing, drove through smoke and flames, were shut out of your home for weeks only to return a burned-out wasteland, you have a claim for emotional distress. Chances are you had smoke damage, lost trees and landscaping, and property damage that was not covered fully by insurance. If you were a renter or lived in a mobile home, you lost personal property and were almost certainly underinsured. You have a claim,” said Helen Sedwick, a Glen Ellen area fire victim.