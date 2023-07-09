Napa Wildlife Rescue’s online auction to benefit their care of the county’s wildlife began Sunday and runs through July 23. The nonprofit is the only organization within Napa County “permitted to rescue, rehabilitate and release wildlife back to the Napa wild,” organizers said in a news release.

Auction items include culinary experiences, wine, Napa Valley collectibles, artwork and more. The “Fund-a-Need” option will directly raise money for the care and rehabilitation of young great horned owls, raccoons, baby songbirds, an injured adult hawk, and an injured adult songbird, according to Napa Wildlife Rescue.

Other auction items include:

Wines from Saddleback Cellars, Shafer Vineyards, Venge Vineyards, Spottswoode Winery, Corison Winery, Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars, Darioush, Dunn Vineyards and others

Five lots of framed, signed and matted collector’s edition federal duck stamps

Packages for winery visits at Paradigm Winery and St. Supéry Estate Vineyards and Winery

Yountville wine tastings at Cornerstone Cellars, Priest Ranch, Handwritten Wines and Silver Trident Wines, and a weekend at Napa Valley Lodge reservations with dining at Bistro Jeanty, R&D Kitchen and a tour with Napa Valley Bike Tours

Culinary packages for Bistro Don Giovanni, Azzurro Pizzeria & Enoteca, Fumé Bistro & Bar, Madeleine’s Macarons and Anette’s Chocolates

A collection of wildlife art photography courtesy of John Comisky

A benefit concert with jazz singer Paula West will be held at the Ecolab Theater at CIA at Copia, 500 First St. in Napa, on Sunday, July 16. Tickets range from $70 per person to $175 and all proceeds from ticket sales go toward Napa Wildlife Rescue.

The online auction can be accessed at event.auctria.com, tickets for the concert at Eventbrite, and more information about Napa Wildlife Rescue at napawildliferescue.org.

