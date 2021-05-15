Napa Wildlife Rescue reborn in its new Carneros home

This fox had been found barely able to move along a trail in Westwood Hills Park and looked like it needed a dramatic rebirth, maybe something close to a miracle.
It received a new lease on life after care at Napa Wildlife Rescue. Let out of a box in a kennel on a recent day, it scurried around and jumped several feet into the air like a champion.
“Amazing,” said one of the caregivers.
Carol Poole, Napa Wildlife Rescue's vice president, said the fox had been covered with ticks. That led her and Rescue Manager Linnaea Furlong to surmise a case of tick paralysis, a condition animals can recover from with removal of the ticks and rest.
“Now I think we'll just fatten him up before we release him," Poole said.
Napa Wildlife Rescue has had a rebirth of its own. In 2019, it faced closure because it was losing its leased quarters in trailers at a county corporation yard on Silverado Trail and couldn’t find a new location.
A donor wishing to remain anonymous allowed the nonprofit to buy a $950,000 house on 2.1 acres amid the rolling, vineyard-covered hills of the Carneros. After three decades, the center finally had a permanent home.
Napa Wildlife Rescue moved to the Carneros property a few months ago and is amid its first baby bird season there.
“It’s really perfect for our organization,” Poole said.
This 1970s home is now a literal Animal House. One hundred and one creatures were on the property last Wednesday, from 84 songbirds to the fox to baby skunks, most being cared for so they can return to the wild.
Call it home, tweet, home. This is the onset of the season for orphaned, baby birds and they can make their voices heard.
Among the guests are two baby great horned owls, wide-eyed and fluffy. They fell out of a redwood tree in Browns Valley.
Poole said the goal is to return them to their parents. But no aerial bucket truck can get into this backyard. Someone would have to climb 30 to 40 feet up the tree and leave the owls in a nest-like basket.
Among the other guests are the baby skunks found wandering without a mother along Foster Road and an opossum found with skull fractures on a bike path near Pueblo Avenue and Highway 29. All are under the care of Napa Wildlife Rescue.
Some, such as Odin the raven, are permanent residents. Poole scooped the young Odin up from a road in 2018 and the bird is blind in one eye. He is used for classroom presentations, though the pandemic changed how that happens.
“He’s been a big hit on Zoom,” Furlong said.
Poole said Napa Wildlife Rescue is having an easier time attracting volunteers this year. Last year “was kind of a nightmare” after the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.
“I think there’s still a little bit of hesitancy,” she said. “We do have a lot of new volunteers. I think people are hearing about us … they want to get out of their house and do something useful. We could use more volunteers, but we are in so much better shape than last year.”
Go to https://www.napawildliferescue.org to learn more about Napa Wildlife Rescue.
