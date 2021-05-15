Napa Wildlife Rescue reborn in its new Carneros home

Napa Wildlife Rescue moved to the Carneros property a few months ago and is amid its first baby bird season there.

“It’s really perfect for our organization,” Poole said.

This 1970s home is now a literal Animal House. One hundred and one creatures were on the property last Wednesday, from 84 songbirds to the fox to baby skunks, most being cared for so they can return to the wild.

Call it home, tweet, home. This is the onset of the season for orphaned, baby birds and they can make their voices heard.

Among the guests are two baby great horned owls, wide-eyed and fluffy. They fell out of a redwood tree in Browns Valley.

Poole said the goal is to return them to their parents. But no aerial bucket truck can get into this backyard. Someone would have to climb 30 to 40 feet up the tree and leave the owls in a nest-like basket.

Among the other guests are the baby skunks found wandering without a mother along Foster Road and an opossum found with skull fractures on a bike path near Pueblo Avenue and Highway 29. All are under the care of Napa Wildlife Rescue.