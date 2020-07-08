Napa will not place city sales tax increase on November ballot

With spectators not allowed to attend the council meeting at City Hall due to county social distancing rules, the pushback against a higher sales tax largely took the form of numerous emails urging Napa not to bolster its finances on the backs of its most disadvantaged residents. Several writers also called on Napa to divert much of its police funding to civilian uses, reflecting a common demand of protesters and activists in the weeks since George Floyd died while being detained by Minneapolis police May 25.

“The city should be thinking about its residents that are in most need, and those with the least means to support themselves during this economic and public health crisis,” wrote Joshua Murillo in one email read aloud to council members. “Low-income households are the ones who would be most impacted by an increase in sales taxes, so it is backwards to consider imposing one.”

Alessio declared herself open to a different funding source – a tax on non-residents who own homes in Napa, with the proceeds to be devoted to affordable housing and rent assistance. “Housing was in crisis before COVID, and it still is now,” she said.