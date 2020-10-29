Napa wine industry organizations describe disaster losses as 'staggering'

“The numbers are staggering,” wrote Linda Reiff of Napa Valley Vintners, Jennifer Putnam of Napa Valley Grapegrowers and Michelle Benvenuto of Winegrowers of Napa County.

On Tuesday, the Napa County Board of Supervisors discussed priorities in general. Rebounding and restoring the economy from multiple disasters rose to the top.

“I think those two are the pillars that we need to talk about, because they are time sensitive and there are so many people out there who need economic recovery and economic stimulation,” Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza said.

Supervisors are to tackle business regulatory relief in December and some of the wine industry requests fall into this category. They are to tackle further fire prevention efforts at various points before the 2021 fire season.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Here's a sample of what Napa Valley Vintners, Winegrowers of Napa County and Napa Valley Grapegrowers want the county to do:

— Ease regulations that could hinder burned-out wineries from making wine, holding tastings and selling wine at other locations, as they will need to do for several years.

— Fast-track rebuilding permits for fire-destroyed wineries and homes and waive or discount county fees.