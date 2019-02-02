Wine label printer ASL Print FX has a robust plan for growth at its new south Napa location ... if it can obtain electricity.
The Canadian-based company recently spent more than $1 million on a custom printing press shipped from the Netherlands to the ASL Print FX office. Pollard has also hired four employees -- and that number could top 20 as the business grows, said Travis Pollard, vice president and general manager.
“This has been our CEO’s dream for more than seven years to put a facility in Napa” to produce wine labels, said Pollard, who is from California. “But until we get our power situation sorted out, each day is spent with uncertainty.”
Only after the press was delivered to its building at 871 Latour Court did the company discovered it would have to upgrade the power coming into the building.
In October, Pollard hired a local electrical engineer and put in an application with PG&E for the upgrades in the 6,000-square-foot space.
He’s still waiting.
Pollard said he originally was told by PG&E that the process could start as soon as the end of November.
As of Tuesday, he had regularly both emailed and called PG&E for an estimate and work start date, but with little result.
“It’s just ridiculous,” Pollard said during a phone interview on Tuesday.
“I was thinking this was a no-brainer,” he said. “I find it truly amazing that we can have a printing press designed, manufactured and shipped to Napa, then installed, quicker than PG&E can process paperwork to have power upgraded to our building."
“Now we’re getting into February and I still don’t have an estimate of what it’s going to cost” -- let alone when the work will begin, he said.
He's afraid that Tuesday's news that PG&E had declared bankruptcy will only delay the project further.
“And I don’t have an alternative,” he said. “They are a monopoly. I can’t go to another power company.”
That doesn’t mean the company isn’t printing labels. “We are persevering,” Pollard said.
To run the press, the general manager has rented an industrial generator. The lease fee for the generator and fuel tops $6,700 per month. That’s more than half of his monthly rent for the space, said Pollard.
“We are functioning with the generator. We are able to manage our power; it’s just coming at an incredible cost.”
On Thursday, PG&E spokesperson Deanna Contreras explained that PG&E scheduling “depends on the project and the scope of work but this is a normal timeline for this type of project.”
“Our goal is to address the next necessary next steps as quickly as possible so that we can complete this job very soon,” she said.
PG&E's chapter 11 bankruptcy filing “has no relation to this project,” according to Contreras.
Pollard said PG&E called him Thursday to say he should have the estimate on Monday.
“I am cautiously optimistic” to hear that news, Pollard said on Thursday.
“I do hope this is true. We want nothing more than to put this behind us so that we can focus on our business plan by adding growth and jobs to the Napa community.”