Here’s a real road show — Highway 29 motorists in recent weeks have seen workers building a key Soscol Junction bridge at the entrance to world-famous Napa Valley.

This bridge will carry Highway 29 traffic over Highway 221, eliminating a traffic signal. Two giant roundabouts are being created below the bridge to regulate traffic getting on and off Highway 29 — the roundabouts are not on Highway 29 itself.

Napa County’s biggest transportation project in a decade is rapidly taking shape before a captive audience of commuters and travelers. Caltrans officials say motorists could be driving on a finished, $54 million Soscol Junction within a year.

On Monday, Caltrans gave the Napa Valley Register a tour of the latest construction. Caltrans and the Napa Valley Transportation Authority are partners on the project.

"Thus far, Soscol Junction project has been going on time," Caltrans spokesperson Hector Chinchilla said. "Everything has been right on schedule."

Of course, any project like this happening at Napa Valley will have the public's eye, he said.

And how. Soscol Junction is a major entrance to both Napa Valley wine country and the city of Napa. Some 69,000 vehicles pass this point on Highway 29 on an average day.

Chinchilla on Monday stood on a dirt ramp with noisy Highway 29 traffic passing at a lower level to his south. Nobody will want to be standing there a year from now, if all goes as planned. They'd be in the path of traffic using the relocated highway.

A major feature of Soscol Junction will be that Highway 29 bridge. Workers built a wooden falsework to give it form. The next step will be pouring concrete to give it substance.

The concrete pour should happen in mid-August, Caltrans resident engineer Darren Isada said.

Motorists won't have to wait a year or so until the completion of Soscol Junction to get to use the bridge. Chinchilla said northbound traffic is scheduled to be shifted onto the structure in December. Southbound lanes could shift to the bridge early next year.

Meanwhile, the two roundabouts are being constructed below the bridge, to its north and south. They should be fully open to motorists next spring or summer, he said, with partial openings to allow the use of new Highway 29 onramps in the fall.

The traffic signal will be removed when the roundabouts are fully opened, Chinchilla said.

Workers are also digging detention ponds to handle and filter runoff, including a sizable one near Soscol Ferry Road.

All of this is going within view of the traveling public, at least glimpses of it from various locations. But with plenty of traffic and concrete K-rail barriers, drivers may not get a chance to take it all in.

John Callan commutes from Napa to Walnut Creek, approaching Soscol Junction on Highway 221 and turning left onto Highway 29. Ever since work began last summer, he and other motorists have been driving through a massive construction site.

Caltrans has kept the main highway routes open, though drivers going to Devlin Road have faced short detours.

“It's going OK," Callan said. "They've got it routed pretty well."

But Highway 29 motorists will feel some short-term pain. The work schedule calls for the four-lane highway to be squeezed down to two lanes for a few weeks at some points.

Chinchilla said Caltrans will give advance notice before these Highway 29 lane closures happen.

Soscol Junction is supposed to a transportation-world magic trick that makes congestion disappear. And that seems likely to happen for northbound Highway 29 traffic heading to the Napa Valley.

Callan expressed worry about southbound traffic. He's afraid the next Highway 29 signalized intersection down the line — the one at the Highway 12 entrance to Jameson Canyon — will become a bigger bottleneck than ever, without a Soscol Junction signal to meter traffic.

The ultimate plan is to someday create an interchange at Highway 29/Highway 12 entrance to Jameson Canyon as well. But money must be found for what amounts to another Soscol Junction-scale project.

Soscol Junction itself has been a long time coming. The state in the 1970s was planning to relocate Highway 29 from a route that took it along Imola Avenue in the city of Napa. The plan called for an interchange at the Soscol Junction site.

But this was an era when Gov. Jerry Brown — serving his first stint as governor, not the one in the 2010s — told state residents that "small is beautiful." Amid the fiscal realities of the time, the interchange got axed. When the relocated Highway 29 route opened in 1981, there was a traffic signal instead.

Now, more than 40 years later, this entrance to Napa Valley wine country is finally getting something closer to the original vision, though the roundabouts are a new twist. Soscol Junction is well on its way.