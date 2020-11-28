Napa Wine Train waits out COVID-19 as surge puts reopening on hold

One of the wine country’s best-known tourist attractions is heading into winter with its path to reopening as unsettled as the battle against the coronavirus.
After months of waiting out the COVID-19 pandemic, the Napa Valley Wine Train had announced plans to restart its fine-dining rail journeys from Napa to St. Helena starting Friday, with its cars at reduced capacity. But a new surge in coronavirus cases has forced fresh restrictions in Napa County and most of California, leaving the Wine Train still seeking a way forward while waiting for vaccines to reach a large portion of the population.
“We’re all in limbo as California and Napa have gone to purple,” Wine Train partner Gregory Brun said recently about the county’s demotion Nov. 17 to California’s bottom tier of COVID-19 spared, which carries the strictest curbs on businesses and public gatherings — including renewed bans on indoor dining and wine tasting — on the state’s four-level scale. “What we continue to do is monitor and follow the protocols the county and state have mandated. Fingers crossed, vaccines will get certified and go into production. We’ll have to play everything by ear at this point.”
The week of Napa County’s two-notch fall from orange to purple-level designation, it recorded 263 new positive COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, the county had reported 236 new infections, putting it on pace to surpass its record high from the week before.
“I don’t like it, but I understand why it’s happening, and we have to keep our families and patrons safe,” said Brun. “We need to do what we need to until we have a vaccine in place, and we have a semblance of normalcy.”
The Wine Train has been in hibernation since running its final pre-pandemic trips March 16. As a tourism business not classified as essential by the county or California, it was required to shut down after a sweeping stay-at-home order was passed March 19, and most of the rail company’s staff was furloughed.
Over the spring and summer and into the fall, evolving health guidance from the county and state slowly allowed restaurants, wineries and other businesses to welcome back visitors, though at lower capacity to maintain social distancing. Napa County was lifted to the state’s red tier and then, in October, the yellow level as infection rates flattened, allowing businesses to invite customers indoors first to 25% and then 50% of normal capacity.
However, Brun said the remaining rules still made it difficult for the Wine Train to turn a profit, particularly as early hopes of restarting service in the summer were delayed.
“We can’t operate at 25% capacity — it doesn’t make any sense — and it’s marginal at 50% capacity,” he said Nov. 18, although he added the intended December reopening was predicated on running the Wine Train half full with physical distancing and other safeguards.
Before Napa County’s move to purple-tier restrictions, the Wine Train’s website outlined the safety measures it planned to put in place with the return of service — including at least 6 feet of spacing between passengers, hand sanitizer pumps, personal protective equipment and gloves for staff, and more frequent cleaning and sanitizing inside rail cars and the McKinstry Street depot in Napa.
A full train load includes more than 300 people under normal conditions, according to Brun.
The continued idling of the Wine Train reflects lingering weakness in Napa’s tourism industry, with hotel occupancy and air travel sharply curtailed during the eight months of pandemic-caused restrictions. Employment in the county’s hospitality business in September — before the latest round of curbs — was down more than 33% from a year earlier, while the share of county hotel rooms that were filled sank from 78.1% to 42.9%, with per-room revenue nearly halved, according to the Sonoma State University economist Robert Eyler.
Nationally, the crisis has spread to restaurants of the non-wheeled variety, with nearly a sixth of eateries surveyed in September by the National Restaurant Association having closed since March. The Napa Valley has thus far been spared a wave of restaurant failures, although Napa’s Miminashi and Yountville’s Protea have shut their doors this month after a year marred by two major, smoke-spewing wildfires as well as the epidemic.
“It breaks my heart to see good people and good businesses suffering what they’re suffering,” said Brun. “I don’t think we’ve seen worst of it yet; I think next year is very difficult for a lot of folks.”
WATCH NOW: NEW CDC MODEL PROJECTS COVID-19 WILL NEARLY DOUBLE THIS WINTER
CATCH UP ON THE NAPA COUNTY NEWS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED:
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
News of the family-built roller coaster went “viral” — delighting readers around the world, including one very special man.
It’s an unfortunate end for the homeless, but this camp, along with others in Napa, have gotten out control, said Napa City Manager Steve Potter.
Tired of speeders, someone took the matter into their own hands and built two striped asphalt speed bumps across Hilltop Drive.
The COVID-19 pandemic led Napans to take up all kinds of new hobbies and projects. Some locals got into sourdough bread baking. Others got hoo…
Napa County plummeted overnight from the COVID-19 orange tier to the purple tier, leaving many local business owners scrambling Tuesday to adj…
Five employees and 18 students attending classes in the Napa Valley Unified School District have contracted the coronavirus.
Alicia Sanner of Napa said the last promotion that went to a man less qualified than herself was the proverbial last straw, so, the 36-year-ol…
Napa County must halve its daily COVID-19 cases to escape the purple pit of the state’s color-coded rating system.
For almost 40 years, Auction Napa Valley was a fixture of wine country philanthropy, raising hundreds of millions of dollars for local charita…
A33-year-old Napa man was sentenced to 42 years in state prison after pleading no contest in Napa Superior Court to an assortment of child mol…
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.