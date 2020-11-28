Napa Wine Train waits out COVID-19 as surge puts reopening on hold

“I don’t like it, but I understand why it’s happening, and we have to keep our families and patrons safe,” said Brun. “We need to do what we need to until we have a vaccine in place, and we have a semblance of normalcy.”

The Wine Train has been in hibernation since running its final pre-pandemic trips March 16. As a tourism business not classified as essential by the county or California, it was required to shut down after a sweeping stay-at-home order was passed March 19, and most of the rail company’s staff was furloughed.

Over the spring and summer and into the fall, evolving health guidance from the county and state slowly allowed restaurants, wineries and other businesses to welcome back visitors, though at lower capacity to maintain social distancing. Napa County was lifted to the state’s red tier and then, in October, the yellow level as infection rates flattened, allowing businesses to invite customers indoors first to 25% and then 50% of normal capacity.

However, Brun said the remaining rules still made it difficult for the Wine Train to turn a profit, particularly as early hopes of restarting service in the summer were delayed.