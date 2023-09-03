“Here’s the keys, the van’s outside; go get ‘em, boys,” were Harry Houston’s parting words to Napa local Matt Rorick and Joshua Richards, another volunteer from Britain, when they showed up outside a shopping mall in Kyiv this January. They had come to install windows for Insulate Ukraine, a nonprofit that repairs windows in Ukrainian towns that have been damaged during the Russian invasion.

Houston joked that after a brief tutorial and transfer of PVC pipes and keys, he was lucky Rorick even agreed to get in the van and drive the eight hours to Izyum. But Houston had just gotten Insulate Ukraine's three-week pilot off the ground, and many of the installations in those early days were done by rolling with an evolving situation, he said.

It took Rorick three days to travel — via plane and overnight train — from San Francisco to Epicenter Shopping Mall in Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital. Outside the meeting spot, Houston taught him and Josh how to assemble the windows they would be installing in less than 30 minutes, and unfazed, the two set out on their way.

“Josh and I were like, ‘Great, let’s hit it,’” Rorick said.

They got on the road, speaking choppy Ukrainian to guards at the security checkpoints lining the way to Izyum, and navigating through a completely new driving landscape in the rain and the dark.

While the days spent in Izyum were intense, Rorick said, “the experience was amazing; it was incredible” — and 6,000 windows later, the Insulate Ukraine project itself has proved to be as well.

When war broke out in Ukraine in February 2022, many people in the U.S. and abroad were looking for ways to support civilians facing the brunt of the destruction caused by Russian invasion. Rorick, a Napa winemaker, was one of those wanting to meaningfully help Ukrainians, but not yet knowing the best way to do so.

Rorick’s girlfriend’s family was from Ukraine, and throughout their relationship, he had learned about the country's culture from her grandmother, who was born in Odesa, and her mother, who was born in a displaced persons camp after her family fled the city during World War II.

“Getting to meet them and learn about Ukrainian culture, I had come to be very fond of it,” he said. “When the invasion happened, her family was incredibly upset, as was I, and we tried to figure out a way to get involved.”

During the spring of 2022, Rorick and his girlfriend, Mara Ambrose, bottled a wine through his company, Forlorn Hope Wines. All proceeds from its sales were donated to a nonprofit, World Central Kitchen, that was providing meals to Ukrainian refugees.

Rorick happened to have a friend working with World Central Kitchen at the Polish-Ukrainian border that spring, who called to thank him for the funds his company had raised for the organization. During that call, she invited him to go volunteer at the site where the nonprofit was actually serving meals, and he decided to join her that July.

While he was there, he made many connections with Ukrainian refugees and those working to support them. After the trip, he stayed in contact with a Ukrainian woman living in Poland whom he had befriended throughout his time there.

“I continued to ask her, ‘If you hear of any projects going on that I might be able to help with, I want to go back,’” Rorick said. “I just wanted to continue to be involved.”

In the months following his visit to the World Central Kitchen site, she kept telling him of the work a friend of hers was doing on an initiative called Insulate Ukraine.

A group of engineers and activists were designing a new window model to replace windows in Ukrainian residences that had been destroyed during combat. The initiative was spearheaded by Harry Blakiston Houston, an engineer at the University of Cambridge.

Houston said the priorities of the design were simple – the windows needed to be easy and inexpensive to make, transport and install. Ultimately, the windows Insulate Ukraine designed were made of plastic, PVC pipes, pipe insulation and duct tape, and could be installed in as little as 15 minutes.

Rorick said that one of the questions he gets asked most often when discussing his work with Insulate Ukraine — and one he himself asked at the time — is: Why are windows such a pressing issue?

He often responds, "Can you imagine every home here in Napa with its windows blown out?"

“I don't think I saw one house in Izyum that didn't have at least one wall facing that wasn't shot up,” Rorick said. “Either windows were blown out by concussion waves from artillery strikes, or, Izyum was taken by the Russians and later retaken by the Ukrainians, so there was a lot of street fighting (that damaged windows). Every single house I looked at had either blown-out windows or bullet holes in windows and up walls.”

Houston said that the practical benefits of window replacement are clear: People can live in their homes again and be protected from weather outside.

“Last January, Josh and I would walk into a house that had no windows and the owners would be putting tea on for us or cooking their meal in full winter gear,” Rorick explained. “And then we’d replace one window, and by the time we got the second one in and were working on the third, you started to sweat. … By the time we got all of the windows in, it was comfortable inside.”

Giving people back a feeling of comfort in their homes was and remains a key goal for Insulate Ukraine. But Houston said that there have been other, more surprising effects as well.

"Some things in engineering are planned, and some things are not," he said.

Just a few weeks ago, a missile hit Izyum near an apartment block where Insulate Ukraine had installed about 30 windows. Houston said that while many windows in the area broke, none of the ones Insulate Ukraine had installed did.

“I think one of the things that we're going to start to see as this spreads … is actually the potential of making the approach of shelling civilian areas less effective,” Houston said. “A lot of the time, these shells don't kill people. But what they do is they damage property, and they make it difficult for life to go on in those places. And if we can make it easier for life to go on … it sends a signal to the Russians that the Ukrainians are ready to dig in.”

The windows Insulate Ukraine makes don’t seem to shatter when an attack hits, and even the ones that pop out of their frames are easy for the homeowners to replace themselves.

In each new town Insulate Ukraine enters, it hires a core staff of three people – two supervisors who oversee logistics, and one organizer who finds out which homes need windows and then puts together teams of locals to install them. The rest of the work is done by the town’s residents, which makes the project easy to scale and maintain.

Currently, there are teams in Izyum, Nikopol, Lyman, Dnipro and Kherson. In all, the nonprofit says it has assisted over 1,800 people by installing more than 6,000 windows.

“This is something that’s not an unsolvable problem anymore,” Houston said. “This problem is one that we have an answer to, and now it’s just (about) finding the resources.”

Since that first trip early this year, Rorick has returned to Ukraine with Houston to build more windows on the war's southern front, and Houston and his team are currently trying to get as many windows installed as possible ahead of another war-torn winter.

They said that at this point, the biggest challenge facing the group is acquiring funding to get windows into homes as quickly as possible. While Houston is in conversation with some larger, international nonprofits who he hopes will provide Insulate Ukraine with larger amounts of money in the future, actually signing those contracts and getting the funds in hand takes time.

For this coming winter, the group will likely still have to rely on independent donations.

“People here are facing the cold, and so we really need the support of individuals who have the means and the ability to support projects like this,” Houston said.

"Even forgoing a cup of coffee in the morning ... you just put a window in someone's house," Rorick added. "It's cumulative. When we're all making those little donations — or big ones — together, they have a huge impact."