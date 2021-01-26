Napa wineries brace for first statewide rules for winery wastewater

Ashley Egelhoff, assistant winemaker at Honig Vineyard and Winery in Rutherford and a member of the Wine Institute's environmental committee, said the rules released last week had been improved from an initial draft — which Egelhoff called "daunting" — that she'd originally seen around spring of 2019.

"In a lot of ways, the final draft was better than the original, and there were a lot of improvements that were made," she said. But the new regulations will still be highly costly to eligible wineries, according to Egelhoff, who said the cost of complying with the order for the average Napa Valley winery would include a one-time enrollment fee plus the continual cost of an engineering consultant to assess wastewater systems and then draw and test samples over time.

California winemakers generate $71 billion for the state economy. In Sonoma County, where the wine grape crop is valued at $778 million, the economic impact of the industry is estimated at $12.4 billion, accounting for one out of every four jobs, according to Sonoma County Vintners.

State water regulators have provided a three-year window for permitting and another five years for wineries to come into compliance with the order, something industry officials praised.