Napa winery family sued following death in an irrigation pond

A lawsuit has been filed in Napa County Superior Court over a motor vehicle incident on a Napa vineyard property a year ago that took the life of a 30-year-old Paso Robles man who was riding with an old college friend.

On April 2, 2020, Chancellor Steven Goforth died in a submerged 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser on the property of Olney Family Vineyards on the 2200 block of Dry Creek Road, according to the lawsuit.

Goforth was riding with Peter Allen Gill Olney at 3:30 a.m. when the Toyota rolled off a private driveway, down an embankment and into the irrigation pond, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Olney, then 27, escaped uninjured but Goforth was unable to exit the vehicle.

“Chance was found floating in the submerged vehicle,” said attorney Bradley Liggett who represents the Goforth family.

Goforth was taken by emergency workers to Queen of the Valley Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead

Goforth's parents, Mark and Sherri Goforth, have brought the suit against the owner of the vehicle, Peter Olney, and Olney Family Vineyard and its owners, David Olney, and Shirley Gill-Olney. The lawsuit alleges that Peter Olney was behind the wheel and negligently lost control of his motor vehicle, causing the incident.